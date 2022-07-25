A TRIAL IN MINYA SHOWS THAT USING TWO OF BRANDT'S CALCIUM FOLIAR SUPPLEMENTS SUCCESSFULLY COMBATS HEAT AND INCREASES THE COMMERCIAL YIELD OF CUCUMBER FRUITS BY ALMOST 70%

*By using BRANDT Manni-Plex Ca-Zn and BRANDT ManniPlex Ca-Mag, the yields of the Viva and Cicely varieties were increased by 67% and 65%, respectively.

MINYA, Egypt , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A trial conducted on a cucumber farm in a plantation in Maghaghah (Minya, Upper Egypt) has shown that using two calcium-based foliar supplements produced by the company BRANDT significantly increases the commercial yield of this crop in the hottest months of the year. Specifically, by using BRANDT Manni-Plex Ca-Zn and BRANDT ManniPlex Ca-Mag the yields of the Viva and Cicely varieties were increased by 67% and 65%, respectively.

These results are extremely valuable for farmers who grow cucumbers in Egypt. Despite requiring the temperatures of tropical and subtropical climates, within an optimal range of 20º to 32º, this fruit is highly susceptible to temperatures above 40º, which are often recorded in this part of the country, where this crop is planted in open fields during the hottest seasons, resulting in an increase in heat that is difficult to combat, even with greenhouse ventilation systems. Consequently, extreme temperatures are one of the leading factors that have a negative impact on cucumber crops, causing lesions, wilting and dead tissue.

The stress caused by that heat leads to severe calcium and zinc deficiencies, which commonly cause rapid deterioration of the plant. Therefore, it has been shown that the calcium provided by Manni-Plex Ca-Zn and BRANDT ManniPlex Ca-Mag not only improves the final fruit yield and its ability to survive during heat events, but it also improves the plant's height, leaf area, the number of leaves and flowers, antioxidant enzyme activity and vegetative growth. It also significantly reduces the number of failed flowers compared to untreated crops.

The trial was conducted over two summers, between April and September, with two different cucumber seeds, Viva and Cicely, transplanted in a greenhouse, planted in 2 rows that were 12.4 metres long and 0.6 metres wide, spaced at intervals of 0.4 metres. During their development, the plants had to withstand extreme temperatures as high as 48º and 36.9º on average.

About BRANDT

BRANDT, a leading agricultural company that serves farmers around the world. Established in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn to help farmers to adopt new, cost-effective technologies for crops. The company has experienced exceptional growth under the leadership of the President and CEO: Rick Brandt. BRANDT's goal is to provide farmers with products and services that help them to achieve the highest possible crop yields. For further information, visit BRANDT at www.brandteurope.com/

BRANDT is known as one of the fastest-growing family businesses in the United States. With a portfolio of over 250 products, BRANDT is the go-to brand for tree, industrial and horticultural crops, turfs and ornamental plants. Its products are sold in over 45 countries and it has more than 135 hectares of crops used for research and development.

