A Tribute to the 'Golden Age Girls' - The Film Detective Celebrates Betty White, the Gish Sisters, and More Leading Ladies of Golden Age Hollywood

ROCKPORT, Mass., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a leading classic media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord-cutters, is showcasing its pioneering leading ladies all month long on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV.

The Film Detective's month-long celebration comes in anticipation of Women's History Month, a celebration from March 1 through March 31, to honor the vital role women have played in history, culture, and society. Silent-era Hollywood saw its fair share of culture-shaping actresses, namely the Gish sisters and Mary Pickford, who will receive a spotlight this month. Fans can catch Romola (1924) and Little Annie Rooney (1925), as well as a TFD original documentary, Tribute to Dorothy Gish, narrated by former host of The Movie Loft, Dana Hersey.

The Film Detective's live channel on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV will also feature Ladies Night every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in March with an evening program of some of Golden Age Hollywood's favorite stars. Betty White and Lucille Ball will be featured with episodes of Life with Elizabeth (1953-1955) and The Lucy Show (1962-1968) starting at 6 p.m. EST. Ladies Night will also feature prominent film figures, including actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in The Strange Woman (1946) and four-time Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn in Stage Door Canteen (1943).

TFD is also proud to highlight the work of female filmmakers behind the camera, including the indomitable Ida Lupino. Ida Lupino stars on the TFD app this month in One Rainy Afternoon (1936) and The Bigamist (1953), the latter of which featuring Lupino both in the starring role and in the director's chair.

Film fans can feel the luck of the Irish on TFD with a lineup to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 17. Jimmy Stewart and Paulette Goddard will be featured in the endearing musical comedy Pot O'Gold (1941). Frankie Darro and Dick Purcell will join the March 17 lineup in Irish Luck (1939), the tale of a bellhop and his quest to solve a hotel murder. With Women's History Month, St. Patrick's Day, and weekend-long movie marathons, viewers have plenty of reasons to celebrate this March.

For more information, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com.

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Launched in 2014, TFD has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading platforms including TCM, NBC, MeTV, PBS, and more.

