A Tribute to William Ferguson, Jr., TFG Founder

Bill had an enormous impact on the people and communities he served throughout his life and career

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Ferguson, Jr., the visionary founder, chairman, and former CEO of TFG. Bill has left a legacy of unwavering commitment to build stronger and more vibrant communities across the nation.

Bill founded TFG in 1982 with specialties in local government, land use, and water resources. Under his leadership, the firm became one of the top lobbying firms in Washington devoted to serving local communities. His hands-on approach and relentless dedication to client service set TFG apart in the industry. In 2000, under his guidance and direction, the firm founded eCivis, the nation's first and leading comprehensive online grants information, research, and management platform dedicated to helping local governments win and more efficiently manage competitive grants.

Bill has left a legacy of unwavering commitment to build stronger and more vibrant communities across the nation. Post this

"Bill's leadership and vision are the foundation of TFG's success. His unwavering dedication to excellence and community development set a standard that we strive to uphold every day," said Roger Gwinn, TFG CEO. "I am deeply grateful for the legacy he has left us and the opportunity to have worked under his mentorship since 1993. Bill was not only a wonderful mentor but a true friend, and his impact will be felt for generations to come."

Bill excelled at developing strategies that drove successful projects. He implemented a strategy resulting in congressional approval of $265 million for toll road projects and led the lobbying team that established a new innovative financing provision. This provision became the basis for the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) chapter in the TEA-21 transportation authorization law that continues to benefit communities nationwide.

"For some 40 years while I was representing the Board of Supervisors and other local public agencies in Orange County, Bill Ferguson worked with his clients, both public and private, and me to advance the interests of all the citizens and residents of Orange County through public works infrastructure projects," said James McConnell, Of Counsel at TFG. "He was a master at working the legislative process to benefit the public good."

A testament to his profound impact on local communities is the ICMA William Ferguson, Jr. Scholarship, a scholarship named in his honor. Bill's commitment to education and professional development underscores his lifelong dedication to fostering leadership and excellence in local government management. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of public service professionals.

"We at ICMA are truly saddened by the loss of Bill Ferguson," said Marc A. Ott, ICMA CEO and Executive Director. "As a leader, mentor, and friend to many, Bill epitomized the ideals of public servanthood. We are honored to have a lasting scholarship in his name to carry forward his legacy of professional management and thoughtful leadership in local government. May his family and colleagues take comfort in knowing the positive impact he made throughout his life and will continue to make within the profession he loved."

Bill's legacy at TFG is not just one of professional success, but of a profound commitment to making a difference in communities nationwide. His life's work continues to resonate through the ongoing efforts of TFG in fulfilling the mission he envisioned: to serve public entities with excellence, integrity, and a passion for community development.

Bill received a B.A. in History and Political Science from Michigan State University and furthered his studies at the University of Southern California, Boston University, and Harvard University. He served on the Board of Directors of eCivis and Stop It Now!, a non-profit dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

For more information about TFG, please visit our website at www.thefergusongroup.com.

Contact: Alexandra Yiannoutsos

TFG

1901 Pennsylvania Ave. NW Suite 700

Washington, D.C. 20006

Phone: (202) 717-5755

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ferguson Group, LLC