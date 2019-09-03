A Trifecta of Fall Fun in New Braunfels!

Special events mean everyone came for a good time and there's plenty of entertainment, food and beverages. They are the ideal catalyst for a romantic couples outing or a great best friends road trip. There are plenty of fall fest opportunities for a good time in New Braunfels, Texas:

FALL INTO ART FESTIVAL: October 19, 2019 - October 20, 2019

The Greater New Braunfels Art Council, which includes 22 member art organizations in New Braunfels and the surrounding Texas Hill Country, hosts this art festival that brings not only local area artists but artists from across the United States . Painting, mixed media, ceramics and many other arts will be represented. Member organizations include the New Braunfels Art League (300+ members), Circle Arts Theatre, Mid-Texas Symphony, NB Photographic Society, Gemischter Chor Harmonie, the Brauntex Theatre, and Texas Hill Country Opera and the Arts along with many other fine art and performance arts organizations.





The 27th annual Texas Clay Festival featuring the work of over 80 Texas potters and clay artists offers the opportunity to view and purchase a wide variety of pottery, from traditional to sculptural by the top clay artists in the state. Take this unique opportunity to watch and learn as demonstrations are held in four tents throughout both days. From forming on the potter's wheel to hand-building to raku firing, there is something for everyone.





Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life. It honors the lives of all deceased children whose souls come down from heaven to reunite with their families on November 1 , and deceased adults who come to visit on November 2 . The living celebrate in remembrance of them, gathering together to enjoy life with special foods, music and other festivities. Come and enjoy the food, festivities and music of Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jimenez & Augie Meyers ! Opening acts include Conjunto Cats, Bidi Bidi Banda , Yvonne Vasquez Mariachi Group, and Mariachi Tesoro de San Antonio . There will also be dancing by Compania de Danza Folklorica and Aztec Dancers - Ameyaltonal Tajazlan. This year's Master of Ceremonies is Cleto Rodriguez .





It's one of the largest county fairs in Texas , and if you check it out October 27-29 , you get the fair parade, three days of PRCA rodeo and great entertainment including Rick Trevino with opener Monte Good , Eddy Raven with opener Gary Glenn and the 20X Band, and Jeremy Richards Band . Not to mention all the great exhibits! The Fair Parade starts at 10 a.m. Friday, October 27 , and everyone who is not in it, is there to watch it so come early to get your spot!

Wine Time

October is wine time! Enjoy the picturesque Texas Hill Country, sipping and sampling award winning wines at the more than 50 Hill Country Wineries that have been celebrating Texas Wine Month for 20 years. The Texas wine industry has grown and grown with more vineyards specializing in sun-loving or frost-tolerant southern European grapes. At this year's prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, (the largest competition for North American wines) many Texas wines medaled bronze, silver and gold. Several Texas appellation wines earned double-gold medals in blind tastings – meaning every judge thought them worthy of gold! And several were Best of Class. Check out the medal winners in the Texas Hill Country! Grab your wine-loving partner or best friends and enjoy these great wine outings:

Wurstfest

WURSTFEST November 1, 2019 - November 10, 2019

The biggest and best winds down Fall in New Braunfels. Wurstfest, a ten day celebration of sausage! Well, that's how it started, but in reality it's one of the largest German-heritage cultural festivals in the nation. You'll enjoy good food, music, dancing, exciting carnival rides and games, German, Texan and domestic beer, special events and the finest in Alpine and Bavarian style entertainment. The best ten days in sausage history! Don't miss these great events and attractions:

KARTOFFELPUFFER



This silly-sounding word is German for "potato pancake" – make it the first thing you do at Wurstfest! Every year, Wurstfest attendees line up by the hundreds for a heaping helping of this favorite Wurstfest treat. Of course, we don't know exactly how many sausages are consumed on the signature food – sausage on a stick, but there are many vendors selling all kinds of sausage served up all kinds of ways! Bottom line, go bottoms up on all the food!





A stein full of beer on an outstretched arm – do you have what it takes to outlast the competitors? Steinholding is a traditional Bavarian strength contest in which competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein out in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground. You go as long as you can and the last man or woman holding with good form is the winner. FYI, a full one-liter glass stein weighs about five pounds!





Das Grosse Zelt , Das Kleine Zelt, Biergartens, and Wursthalle are music and dancing venues. Marktplatz and Stelztenplatz are food, beverage and all things German (and fun) venues. Grosse is big, kleine is small, bier is beer, wurst is sausage, markt is market, stelzten is stilts and platz is space. You're ready for Wurstfest – ein prosit (cheers!) For more useful German phrases check this out!

Plan your trip now

Check the fall calendar now for the special event you want to be part of, find accommodations, and consider the dining options and other attractions to enjoy while you are in New Braunfels at InNewBraunfels.com. Fall into the fun in New Braunfels!

