A Trio of Factors Fueled a 30% Rise in Drug Overdoses During the Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recovery Project (URP) has created a luxury addiction recovery program that has changed the lives of countless addicts seeking recovery. URP's work has never been more necessary than during the rising tide of overdose deaths taking place during the current coronavirus-induced crisis.

In mid-November, the New York Times reported that more than 100,000 Americans died during the period of April 2020 to April 2021. The tragic factor is that these fatalities were not due to coronavirus-related symptoms but drug overdoses.

While overdose deaths have been an existing crisis for years now, the new report reflected a staggering 30% year-over-year increase. That equates to 22,000 more deaths than the 78,000 reported between the Aprils of 2019 and 2020.

New York Times reporter Roni Caryn Rabin explained that the new statistic came from "federal researchers" who also pinned the dramatic increase on three factors, in particular. Rabin defined these as "lost access to treatment, rising mental health problems and wider availability of dangerously potent street drugs."

This trio of causes has not been lost on the staff at United Recovery Project. URP is a luxury addiction treatment program that was co-founded by Bryan Alzate, the current CEO who has over 13 years in recovery himself.

Alzate and his team have watched the events unfold with alarm. They're well aware of the rising mental health crisis. Alzate has also gone on record — via press releases as well as his podcast, Hell Has an Exit — regarding how much increasing regulation has impacted the opioid crisis .

Regarding the availability of dangerously potent street drugs, the owner, along with many others, identifies the extremely dangerous synthetic Fentanyl as the primary culprit, detailing that "the days of doing opiates for 20 years are over. There aren't any more old heroin addicts like there were in the 70s. People are trying opiates and now they are dead within three years unless they get clean. Fentanyl has shortened the life expectancy of an entire generation"

While many are quick to point out the dangers of the ongoing overdose crisis, Alzate's operation is one of the few bright spots that is actually doing something to address the issue.

"My job is to spark the flame in the addict who doesn't think he can," encourages the URP CEO, adding, "That's what I focus on. Little Sparks all over the world. Not trying to put out a forest fire. I'm focused on starting my own fire."

As we head into another holiday season marked by dampened expectations, economic struggles, and ongoing pandemic woes, URP remains a bright spot in a landscape shrouded in darkness. However, it remains in the hands of addicts and their loved ones to take that first step toward recovery before time runs out.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states as well, where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Chrissy Helprin

(954) 466-7233

[email protected]

SOURCE United Recovery Project