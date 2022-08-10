A TROPICAL ESCAPE WITH ULTIMATE EXPERIENCES AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Indulge in an all-in experience with The Ritz-Carlton Escape stay package

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An award-winning beachfront resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali located on the pristine white sandy beach of Nusa Dua introduces an ultimate holiday package, "The Ritz-Carlton Escape". Through this package, guests are invited to enjoy luxurious accommodations, savor world-class culinary delights, and rejuvenate body and mind with a relaxing Spa treatment. A return airport transfer is also included in this package.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali in Nusa Dua

"We have curate The Ritz-Carlton Escape package offer to elevate the traveler's experience while staying at our resort," said John Woolley, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "This package is created for guests to fully experience our resort's accommodation, dining, wellness journey, as well as our legendary service from the Ladies and Gentlemen," he added.

With a minimum of four (4) night stay, guests may opt to experience their stay at one of the suites or villas such as Sawangan Junior Suite (100 sqm.) with or without pool access, The Ritz-Carlton Suite (145 sqm.) with or without pool access, The Pool Pavilion Villa (120 sqm.), The Garden Villa One-Bedroom (359 sqm.), The Cliff Villa One-Bedroom (282 sqm.), The Sky Villa One-Bedroom (159 sqm.) or The Sky Villa Two-Bedroom (258 sqm.). Guests are entitled for daily breakfast, daily one-time lunch or dinner (three-course meal), one time aperitif or digestif cocktail, one time Spa treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and return airport transfer. All the above inclusions are valid for two people on one-bedroom suites and villas, and valid for four people on two-bedroom villa.

For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonbali.com and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, two wedding chapels, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali