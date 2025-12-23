A Truckload of Cheer: Buckeye Risk Services Donates Toy Trucks to Akron Children's Hospital for the Holidays

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Risk Services, a provider specialty insurance solutions for the automotive and trucking industries, donated more than 100 toy trucks to Akron Children's Hospital to help brighten the holidays for children spending Christmas and Hanukkah in the hospital.

The donation was made as part of Buckeye Risk Services' ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where its employees and partners live and work. Through its family of brands, including Truck Master Warranty, the company continues to invest in meaningful initiatives that bring comfort and joy during the holiday season.

"A toy truck is more than just a gift — it represents imagination, resilience, and a sense of normalcy during a difficult time," said Rob Fox, CEO of Buckeye Risk Services. "As a company rooted in transportation and service, we're honored to bring a little happiness to these kids and their families when they need it most."

Headquartered in nearby Poland, Buckeye Risk Services team members personally delivered the toy trucks to Akron Children's Hospital. The visit reflected the company's belief that corporate success should be shared through hands-on community involvement and purposeful giving.

As Buckeye Risk Services continues to grow nationally, the organization remains focused on expanding its charitable outreach, supporting local hospitals, and encouraging others in the business community to do the same.

Buckeye Risk Services invites businesses and individuals to join in spreading holiday cheer by supporting local charities and children's hospitals. To learn more about donating to Akron Children's Hospital, visit www.akronchildrens.org.

For more information about Buckeye Risk Services, visit buckeyerisk.com.

