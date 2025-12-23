A Truckload of Cheer: Buckeye Risk Services Donates Toy Trucks to Akron Children's Hospital for the Holidays

News provided by

Truck Master Warranty

Dec 23, 2025, 15:04 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Risk Services, a provider specialty insurance solutions for the automotive and trucking industries, donated more than 100 toy trucks to Akron Children's Hospital to help brighten the holidays for children spending Christmas and Hanukkah in the hospital. 

Continue Reading
Buckeye Risk Services Logo
Buckeye Risk Services Logo
Buckeye Risk Services - Truckload of Cheer 2025 Akron Children's Hospital Toy Donation
Buckeye Risk Services - Truckload of Cheer 2025 Akron Children's Hospital Toy Donation

The donation was made as part of Buckeye Risk Services' ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where its employees and partners live and work. Through its family of brands, including Truck Master Warranty, the company continues to invest in meaningful initiatives that bring comfort and joy during the holiday season.

"A toy truck is more than just a gift — it represents imagination, resilience, and a sense of normalcy during a difficult time," said Rob Fox, CEO of Buckeye Risk Services. "As a company rooted in transportation and service, we're honored to bring a little happiness to these kids and their families when they need it most."

Headquartered in nearby Poland, Buckeye Risk Services team members personally delivered the toy trucks to Akron Children's Hospital. The visit reflected the company's belief that corporate success should be shared through hands-on community involvement and purposeful giving.

As Buckeye Risk Services continues to grow nationally, the organization remains focused on expanding its charitable outreach, supporting local hospitals, and encouraging others in the business community to do the same.

Buckeye Risk Services invites businesses and individuals to join in spreading holiday cheer by supporting local charities and children's hospitals. To learn more about donating to Akron Children's Hospital, visit www.akronchildrens.org.

For more information about Buckeye Risk Services, visit buckeyerisk.com.

Media Contact:

Shaun Petersen
Chief Legal Officer
Truck Master Warranty
800 326 5204
www.truckmasterwarranty.com

SOURCE Truck Master Warranty

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Truckloads of Cheer: Truck Master Warranty Donates Toy Trucks to Children's Hospitals for the Holidays

Truckloads of Cheer: Truck Master Warranty Donates Toy Trucks to Children's Hospitals for the Holidays

Truck Master Warranty, a leader in commercial medium and heavy-duty truck protection plans, donated hundreds of toy trucks to Ohio's Akron Children's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Toys

Toys

Trucking and Road Transportation

Trucking and Road Transportation

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics