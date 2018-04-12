A True Aliyah Success Story a Decade in the Making

JERUSALEM, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doron Seitz, co-founder and CEO of IsraTransfer, announced that the firm is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The founding of the money transfer firm is a unique Aliyah success story of a company started by two British Olim (immigrants to Israel), driven by a desire to improve the quality of life for other fellow expats.

"When we both made Aliyah, it came with a commitment to stay – something we not only hope for our clients but all Olim. That's something that definitely played a big role in our decision to start our own business and be job creators as well," said Seitz.

Seitz and Daniel Engelsman, co-founder and Head of Trading at IsraTransfer, arrived in Israel just months before the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, a most auspicious time for two entrepreneurs looking to launch a financial services company. Shortly thereafter, however, the duo discovered a real need to educate Olim about currency exchange in Israel, in order to smooth the transition process, and make their fund transfers as easy as possible while still offering substantial savings.

Now, to celebrate the firm's 10-year anniversary, it's ushering in the next era in the company's distinguished history by going digital, with the introduction of its new online client access portal. The technology allows clients to exchange and transfer funds, check their balances, update personal information, set rate alerts and more online, wherever they are.

"With clients around the world, we recognized the need to make it easier for them to conduct their business with us in the same safe and easy way that was most convenient for them - online client access adds to this," said Engelsman.

The co-founders both have extensive experience working with regulatory and banking systems in Israel including over one billion shekels exchanged, helping IsraTransfer continue to distinguish itself is through an elevated level of expertise and customer service. The firm only employs English-speaking Olim, who are able to walk clients through the process of transferring money from all over the world to Israel at better rates than the bank, and with hassle-free service.

The celebration of IsraTransfer's 10th anniversary is an inspirational Aliyah success story and one that its founders are sharing with customers through the debut of its new online client access portal.

Thousands of individuals and businesses trust IsraTransfer to save them money on their international transactions – regardless of the amount. Whether you are an oleh, foreign resident, investor or business, we offer perfect solutions for your currency transfer needs. Founded in 2008, and with over 1 billion shekels exchanged, IsraTransfer is Israel's most trusted currency exchange expert, and the exclusive operator of the AACI Currency Exchange Program.

