A Twelve Foot Tall Monster Truck + Friday Night Racing = LeithCars.com Night at Wake County Speedway

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To show its support for grassroots racing in North Carolina, LeithCars.com, (a part-time sponsor of MBM Motorsport's NASCAR Xfinity Toyota driven by Timmy Hill), partnered with two area short track ovals this race season.

Southern National Motorsports Park near Lucama and Wake County Speedway south of Raleigh have been integral in helping to establish a relationship between LeithCars.com and area race fans who fill the stands each weekend during the summer.

The LeithCars.com Monster Truck debuts July 12th at Wake County Speedway.

Friday night July 12th at Wake County Speedway, a historic 1/4 mile asphalt track located at 2109 Simpkins Rd., off Highway 401S, fans will be treated to the sight of the LeithCars.com Monster Truck, a twelve foot tall beast, jacked-up on 66 inch monster tires.

Fans will be encouraged before entering the speedway, to take a selfie in front of the Leith Monster Truck, (parked next to the main gate) post it to @leithcars Facebook using "#leithcars" for a chance to score a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Passes. The winning fan will be able to join LeithCars.com driver Timmy Hill and MBM Motorsports in the pits for the team's return to the Charlotte ROVAL race in September at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Gates open at 6pm Friday, July 12th at WCS with the first race of the "LeithCars.com 210" going green at 8pm. Race tickets are on-sale at the WCS ticket window Friday night when gates open. More info can be found at wcspeedway.com.

Race fans will also be able to win prizes from Leith Ford, Leith Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram-Wendell, Leith Buick/GMC, Leith Auto Park Kia, Leith Toyota, Leith Chrysler Jeep, and Leith Nissan who'll be showcasing custom, lifted trucks and more Friday night.

LeithCars.com is one of the most recognized websites for consumers searching for new, used, and Certified Pre-Owned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Leith, Inc. is the parent company, operating over 30 automobile franchises in Raleigh, Cary, Wendell, and Aberdeen, North Carolina featuring 23 automotive brands.

Contact:

Mark Arsen

(919) 832-3232

marsen@leithmarketingdept.com

SOURCE LeithCars.com

Related Links

http://www.leithcars.com

