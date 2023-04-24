A Ukrainian Young Man Named Yegor Shyshov Visited His Native Place of Ancestor Huang Di, the Founder of Chinese Humanities

ZHENGZHOU, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How did human civilization originate? The ancient Greeks believed that Prometheus brought fire and created civilization. However, the Chinese believe that their civilization originated from the Ancestor Huang Di, which is why they call themselves "Descendants of Yan Di and Huang Di".

Who Is the “Founder” of Chinese Civilization

According to legend, Ancestor Huang Di was the "founder" of the "earliest China" due to his remarkable achievements such as sowing grains, making boats and chariots, building palaces, creating Chinese characters, making clothes and crowns, setting calendars, performing arithmetic, and creating medicine. Chinese civilization has a long history since then, and Ancestor Huang Di has also become the ancestor of Chinese humanities revered by future generations.

Xinzheng, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, is the place where the Ancestor Huang Di was born, has built the capital city of his country and started his reign. Many cultural relics related to Ancestor Huang Di can still be found here: the Mountain of the First Ancestor, the Ancestral Hall to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place, the Xuan Yuan Monument in His Native Place, the Xuan Yuan Bridge, etc. For thousands of years, the culture of Ancestor Huang Di has nourished this land, and the descendants of Yan Di and Huang Di remember them with everlasting incense. Every year on the birth day of Ancestor Huang Di (the third day of the third month of the lunar calendar), a grand Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place is held to pay respect to this common ancestor of Chinese people all over the world.

Yegor Shyshov, a Ukrainian young man who has been living in China for 15 years, has heard a lot of stories about Ancestor Huang Di and therefore become very interested in the legend of Ancestor Huang Di. Thus, this curiosity has driven him to His Native Place of Ancestor Huang Di for more explanations. Here, Yegor will unveil the mystery of the real name of Ancestor Huang Di, and will also enter the magnificent scenic spot of His Native Place of Ancestor Huang Di: the 500m long walkway symbolizes the 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization, the magnificent mural depicts the achievements of Ancestor Huang Di, and the golden roof of the Xuan Yuan Hall outlines the splendid constellation at the birth of Ancestor Huang Di. What surprised him even more is that the much-anticipated Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place of 2023 Guimao Year will be held here on April 22.

"There will be various new highlights on the Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place this year." Yegor is looking forward to the Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di and hopes to "feel harmony, concord and peace" at this event.

Contact: Zhang Yi

Tel: 0086-371-67182663

Email: [email protected]

Video - https://youtu.be/OSWT1y-mSE4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061304/Memorial_Ceremony_to_Ancestor_Huang_Di_in_His_Native_Place_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place