A Unified Mission to Stop Human Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children Between Justice for Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance Received a Huge Turnout During Oscars Weekend!

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday March 12, 2023, a bold statement was made between Justice For Women International/Children Uniting Nations and The Hip Hop Alliance to eradicate the verbal and physical abuse against women and children at their Inaugural Oscars viewing event. This star-studded red-carpet event was at full capacity with support from the community, sponsors, and guests that were motivated to participate in saving lives.

Justice For Women International/Children Uniting Nations and The Hip Hop Alliance

Led by Daphna Edwards Ziman, Co-Founder and President of Cinémoi, and Founder of Justice For Women International/Children Uniting Nations, this partnership is a true testament that two entities can unite to deliver a unified message and impact our culture. The Hip Hop Alliance, represented by Co-Founders Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and KRS-ONE, are taking a bold stance to be in alignment with Justice For Women International by making a commitment to unite the Hip Hop community to help fight the battle of human trafficking that we can no longer ignore.

While traditionally Hip Hop has not been the focus of the Oscars, for Daphna Edwards Ziman and The Hip Hop Alliance, this was the prime opportunity to create a new narrative and demonstrate to the public that the Hip Hop community has a strong presence and voice that deserves to be recognized. Representing We Are All In The Same Gang, the non-profit extension of The Hip Hop Alliance, Arnold "Bigg A" White, VP of DoggPound Entertainment, was proud to announce their commitment to join forces with Justice for Women International to raise funds, create awareness, and stop the violence against women and children.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, it was imperative for Arnold "Big A" White to deliver the message to lead by example, change the tone of rap lyrics, change how women are portrayed in the Hip Hop community, and condemn against the violence of women and children. In addition, The Hip Hop Alliance is strongly committed towards taking a stance to protect our women and children against any form of violence which has drastically impacted our society.

The Inaugural Oscars event is the just the beginning of this union as Justice For Women International has been invited to speak at an upcoming concert being held on April 22, 2023. The Krush Groove Concert being held at the Kia Forum will include musical performances by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Fat Joe, E-40, Too Short, Warren G, Dogg Pound, Glasses Malone and many more. Daphna Edwards Ziman and Arnold "Bigg A" White will be delivering a unified message to help educate the audience on the issues impacting our society while also spending time with the musicians backstage on their power to help influence our culture on this important social issue.

Daphna Edwards Ziman will be on stage with Comedian Tiffany Haddish to help educate the audience on the severity of human trafficking, the violence against women and children, and how they can help support this cause. As human trafficking is now the second largest criminal industry worldwide with an estimated 27.6 million victims, this social issue must be stopped! These victims suffer maltreatment by human traffickers that exploit women and children through illegal labor and sexual acts for their own profit (State, 2023).

This strategic partnership has recently received the commitment and support from Forbes, a credible name in the business industry to further enhance the capabilities to impact our society. As a unified partnership, events will continue to take place to increase awareness, raise funds, and put a stop towards the violence often happening right in front of our eyes.

On June 19, 2023, an All-Star lineup of performers will be coming together to show their commitment towards ending the violence that will be streamed worldwide. This concert will be held at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, with all proceeds going towards fighting human trafficking, the violence against women and children, and providing resources to the victims impacted by this inhumane violence on our society. Daphna Edwards Ziman made a motivational speech at the Inaugural Oscars event and proclaimed that this concert will shine bright in honor of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that deserves to be celebrated!

https://www.justiceforwomenintl.org/

https://www.hiphopalliance.org/

https://wereallinthesamegang.com/

