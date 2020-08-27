A Unique Art Tour -- London-based V&A Museum Goes Virtual on Kuaishou

Before the pandemic, the V&A received nearly 4.5 million visitors last year. Renowned as the world's leading museum of arts, design and performance, the V&A houses a collection of over 2.3 million objects, spanning 5000 years of human history.

For their Chinese visitors, the V&A provided a virtual gallery-travel for Kuaishou's millions of users, who are blocked from going abroad due to the pandemic. This 2-hour-long special museum tour via livestreaming attracted 3.8 million audiences, with 166 thousand users contributing likes.

"The coronavirus blocks physical communications between people from China and other countries but cannot cut the connection and emotion bonding between peoples and cultures. Artistic-cultural heritages are borderless," said Yi Xuan, Senior Director of Kuaishou's regional cooperation.

"As the leading short-video platform in China, Kuaishou is continuously striving its best to introduce the international cultural-artistic contents via social media in China, enabling users to have a better understanding of the world without leaving home," added Yi.

Guided by Xiao Lang and Li Xiaoxin, V&A's Social Media Consultant and Curator of Asian Department of the museum respectively, Kuaishou users enjoyed themselves with the museum's charms and exhibits from fashion to architecture, from Europe to Asia. Kuaishou also kicked off a Quiz Challenge about the V&A to personalize the event and make it memorable for the audience.

Nick Marchand, Head of International Programmes of the V&A, expressed his appreciation to Kuaishou and the audience. "With the V&A's reopening, we're thrilled to welcome audiences back. But not everyone can travel right now, to see them. Thankfully, Kuaishou provides an invisible thread to connect us. While our worlds seem a little smaller right now, the V&A will transport you across time and geography. Step behind the doors of the museum with us, and get close to the extraordinary."

As the leading livestream platform, Kuaishou has been putting great efforts into pushing the art sector to reach more people. On 14 February 2020, the world-renowned pianist Lang Lang gave a piano demonstration lesson to over 3 million music lovers and fans on Kuaishou via livestreaming, in honor of supporting efforts against COVID-19.

Since the first quarter of 2020, the National Museum of China has rolled out a series of cultural events on Kuaishou. On 5 March, the museum launched a short-video campaign under the hashtag of #virtual museum tour on Kuaishou, providing a chance for users to experience the museum. One of these short videos, which exhibited a 1500-year-old Celadon lotus-shape Zun from ancient China, achieved 2.5 million views and over 44,000 likes.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology develops content sharing platforms and makes content production, distribution, and consumption fast and easy. Our content recommendation system is built on a deep understanding of our users and the content being shared on our platforms every day.

Our flagship product, Kuaishou, is China's leading short video sharing and social networking platform that enables users to capture the unique and memorable moments of their everyday lives, and to interact with followers in real-time. Our technology offers users a highly personalized experience and encourages members from all communities to create and discover interesting and dynamic content.

Founded in 2011, Kuaishou Technology is headquartered in Beijing with more than 10,000 employees and offices in China, the United States, India and Brazil. Our notable investors include DCM Ventures, Morningside Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital, Temasek Holdings, Tencent and Baidu. For more information, please visit www.kuaishou.com.

