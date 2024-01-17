A unique Colnago available by auction at Sotheby's: discover the Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte version

During the creation process of limited edition or unique Colnago models, some alternative paint schemes, 'Prove Colori' in Italian, are tested to ﬁnd diﬀerent solutions, often on diﬀerent frame models.

Colnago decided to unveil the Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte version, one of the paint schemes that led to the creation of the limited edition Motoki Yoshio x Colnago. A unique bike that will be made available for auction at Sotheby's Dubai from 19-26 January 2024.

MILAN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colnago, the legendary bike manufacturer based in Cambiago, Milan, Italy, has opened the doors on some of the secrets of its bike manufacturing, in particular the paint process for limited edition or unique bikes.

The creative process

While working on each project, Colnago creates some alternative color schemes that are tested, sometimes on diﬀerent frame models, to understand in real life what the end result will be.

Those unique frames, called "Prove Colori" in Italian, are the only way to understand if the creative end result is what is expected. They are usually sold directly to friends and family members of the business through one-to-one negotiations, sometimes before being assembled into complete bikes and sometimes as frame kits.

For the ﬁrst time in its history, Colnago has assembled one of these Prove Colori into a unique bicycle, specced with Campagnolo groupset and wheels, that will be auctioned through Sotheby's. Here's its story.

Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte

In November 2022 Colnago launched the C68 Road Motoki Yoshio x Colnago limited edition bike, born from the collaboration between the company of the Ace of Clubs and one of the most appreciated contemporary designers of the cycling industry: Motoki Yoshio, from Japan. 'Rispetto' and 'Armonia' were the project's keywords: Respect for the tradition and quality of the Colnago C series, and Harmony in highlighting the parts from which the frame is formed.

At the end of the creative process two versions of the frame went into the selection process of the Colnago Executive Committee: a version with glossy ﬁnishing, that was then chosen for the production run, and single matt ﬁnished frame.

This frame, originally destined for one of the Colnago Executive Committee members himself, has now become a unique bicycle in size 51s, the Colnago C68 Road Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte.

A renewed collaboration between Colnago and Sotheby's

The collaboration between Colnago and Sotheby's has already proved to be successful, with the Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 sold by Sotheby's, in Geneva last May, for a record value of 133,000 USD.

The format of this auction will be the Sotheby's Sealed one, an online-only sale

format combining the excitement of a live auction with the discretion of a private sale. Each Sotheby's Sealed online sale lasts for at least two, and up to seven, days. Bidders can see how they rank within the top ten highest bids placed and are able to increase their bids until the sale closes. The ﬁnal price is not seen by any participating bidders, nor is it publicised.

Technical Information

Frame: Colnago C68 Road Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte size 51s

Handlebar and stem: Colnago CC.01 integrated for the Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record WRL 12 speed

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Super Flow carbon

Wheels: Bora Ultra WTO 45 db

Tires: Pirelli P ZERO Race

About Colnago

Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l., known as Colnago, is a manufacturer of high-end road-racing bicycles founded near Milano in Cambiago, Italy, in 1954. The company ﬁrst became known for high quality steel framed bicycles suitable for the demanding environment of professional racing, and later as one of the more creative cycling manufacturers responsible for innovations in design and experimentation with new and diverse materials including carbon ﬁbre, now a mainstay of modern bicycle construction. Among the many Colnago victories – 14 Grand Tours, 405 Grand Tour stages, 42 Classic Monuments, 27 World Championships, 18 Olympic Gold Medals - Tadej Pogačar won both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France riding Colnago bikes.

About Sotheby's

Established in 1744, Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby's believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

