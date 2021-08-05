A Unique Culinary Journey Awaits Travelers in Miami Beach During Miami Spice Months

"It's no secret that Miami Beach boasts a host of award-winning restaurants, and we're thrilled to invite travelers and locals to rediscover our city's unique culinary scene during Miami Spice Months," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Miami Beach is a melting pot of cultures and this shines through in our diverse cuisine. Visitors now have the chance to expand their palate by experiencing flavors from all across the globe this summer at a fraction of the cost."

Travelers who take advantage of Miami Spice Months on Miami Beach will embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. James Beard award-winning chefs like Jose Mendin, Paul Qui, and Douglas Rodriguez will dish up a variety of fare, from Asian-inspired cuisine at Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach to sushi at Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach.

Food lovers ready for unique epicurean experiences this summer will have several restaurants to choose from, including:

Drawing inspiration from traditional South American open-fire "asado" style cooking, Los Fuegos at Faena Miami Beach delivers dishes that are equal parts authentic and sophisticated. The Miami Spice lunch menu highlights include beef empanadas, charred crispy polenta, local snapper, wood-fired peach salad and more.

delivers dishes that are equal parts authentic and sophisticated. The Miami Spice lunch menu highlights include beef empanadas, charred crispy polenta, local snapper, wood-fired peach salad and more. Known for having one of the best outdoor seating atmospheres on Lincoln Road, 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge combines American and Mediterranean flavors to create craft cocktails and unique iterations of classic dishes. Menu highlights include Phoenician truffle fries, Falafel burger, savory lamb chops and a Mediterranean sampler plate.

combines American and Mediterranean flavors to create craft cocktails and unique iterations of classic dishes. Menu highlights include Phoenician truffle fries, Falafel burger, savory lamb chops and a Mediterranean sampler plate. Jaya serves modern Asian cuisine, incorporating various traditional culinary techniques from wok stations to tandoor ovens, inside The Setai Miami Beach. The indoor dining room is both inviting and sophisticated. Menu highlights include truffle dumplings, Japanese leaf salad, salmon sashimi, pad thai, chicken panang, filet mignon and various fresh seafood dishes.

serves modern Asian cuisine, incorporating various traditional culinary techniques from wok stations to tandoor ovens, inside The Setai Miami Beach. The indoor dining room is both inviting and sophisticated. Menu highlights include truffle dumplings, Japanese leaf salad, salmon sashimi, pad thai, chicken panang, filet mignon and various fresh seafood dishes. Experience the sophisticated steakhouse charm of STK Miami Beach and enjoy flavorful features like coffee-rubbed 8oz ribeye steak, maple-rubbed salmon, wild mushroom risotto, tuna tartare tacos, wagyu beef and more.

"Miami Spice Months serves as another marquee event that caters to locals and visitors alike here on Miami Beach," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "With the finest restaurants serving up dishes at unbeatable prices, we're encouraging everyone to grab their family and friends and take a bite out of our city this season."

For more information on Miami Spice Months deals on Miami Beach, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram, and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Experience Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

Contact:

Elisabeth Denil

[email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority