A Unique Database Providing Global Electronics Assembly Data of Nearly 390 of the World's Leading OEM Outsourcing Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.3 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2019.

The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on the total cost.

The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2020 Edition is a peerless database that analyzes the 2019 electronics assembly market on a worldwide basis. It is developed by studying nearly 390 leading OEM electronics companies in 46 different product categories and their manufacturing activities in 3 different geographic areas. Moreover, the report examines the electronics assembly market by outsourced subcontractor versus in-house assembly by the OEM company.

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Automotive

Automotive Engine Controls

Automotive Instruments

Automotive Safety

Automotive Entertainment

Total Automotive

Automotive Summary

2: Communications

Mobile Phones

Infrastructure

Other Phones

Enterprise LANs

Wireless LANs

DSL/Cable Modems

PBX/Key Systems

Carrier-Class

Other Communications

Total Communications Summary

3: Computer/Peripherals

Notebooks

Desktops

Tablets

Servers

Workstations

ESS

Monitors

Printers

E-Readers

Other Computer

Total Computer Summary

4: Consumer Electronics

Digital TV

MP3/4

Smart Home and Other Audio

Games

Set-Top Boxes

Digital Cameras

DVD/DVR

Camcorders

Other Consumer

Total Consumer Summary

5: Industrial

Process Control

Test & Measurement

Other Industrial

Clean Energy

Total Industrial Summary

6: Medical

Monitoring

Therapeutic

Diagnostics/Surgical

Total Medical Summary

7: Aerospace/Military/Other

Transportation

In-Flight Entertainment

Navigation Systems

Weapons

C3 Systems

Other Military

Other Aerospace/Other Transportation

Total Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

8: World Total

Total Production Assembly Value by Country

EMS Assembly Value by Region

In-House Assembly Value by Region

Total Assembly Value by Market

Segment/Product

Companies Mentioned



3M Healthcare

Healthcare ABB

Abbott Labs

Accton

Acer

ADTRAN

ADVA

Advantest

Agfa-Gevaert

Agilent

Airbus SE

Aisin Seiki

Alibaba

Allied Telesis

Alps Electronics

ALSTOM

Amazon

Amgen

Amtran

Anritsu

Apple, Inc.

Applied Materials

Arcelik

Arista Networks

ASML

AstraZeneca

AsusTek

AU Optronics

Audi AG

Autoliv

Avaya

AVIC International

B. Braun

BAE Systems

Barnes & Noble

Baxter International

BBK Electronics

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Auto

Bharat Heavy

Bio-Rad

Blackberry

BMW

BOE Technology

Boeing

Bombardier

Bosch Group

BOSE

Boston Scientific

Brother Industries

Canon

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Casio Computer

Caterpillar

Changan Motor

Changhong

Chemring

China Aerospace

China Electronics

China Putian

China SpaceSat

Ciena

Cisco Systems

Clevo

CNH Global

Coherent

CommScope

Compal Electronics

CONMED

Continental AG

Cree

D-Link

Daimler

Danaher

Dassault Aviation

Datang Telecom

DaVita Healthcare

Deere & Co.

Dell Technologies

Delphi

Delta Electronics

Denso Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Diebold

Dolby Laboratories

Dongfeng

Dragerwerk

Eaton

Ebara Corp

EchoStar

ECI Telecom

Edwards Lifesciences

Electrolux

EliteGroup Computer Sys

Embraer

Emerson

Epson

Ericsson

Everi Holdings

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fanuc

FAW Group

Federal Signal

Fiat Chrysler

FirstSolar

Fitbit

Fortinet

Fresenius

Fuji Electric

Fujitsu

Funai Electric

Gamesa (Siemens)

Garmin

Geely Motor

Gemalto (Thales)

General Dynamics

General Electric

Gogo LLC

Google

Great Wall

Guangzhou Auto

Haier

Halliburton

Hannstar Display

Harmonic

Harris Corp.

Hella KG&A

Hindustan Aerospace

Hisense

HiSilicon (Hauwei)

Hitachi

Hologic

Honda Corporation

Honda Motor

Honeywell

HP, Inc.

HPE

HTC

Huawei

Humax

Hyundai Motor

IBM

IGT

Illumina

Infinera

Ingersoll Rand

Intel

Inventec

Israel Aerospace

Itron

ITT Corp

JA Solar

JEOL

JinkoSolar

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson Controls

Juniper Networks

JVC Kenwood

Kawasaki

Keysight Technologies

Kia Motors

KLA-Tencor

Komatsu

KONE Oyj

Konica Minolta

Koninklijke Philips

Konka Group

Kyocera

L3Harris

Lam Research

Lennox Intl .

. Lenovo

Leonardo

LG Electronics

Lockheed Martin

Logitech

LONGi

Lufthansa Systems

Magna International

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Masimo

Mazda Motors

Medtronic

Mettler Toledo

Microsoft

MicroStar

Midea Holding

Mindray Medical

MiTac

Mitel

Mitsubishi

Mitsui Engineering

MKS Instruments

Motorola Solutions

MTS Systems

National Instruments

Navistar

NCR

NEC

NetApp, Inc.

Netgear

Nichia

Nikon

Nintendo

Nissan

Nokia Oyj

Northrop Grumman

Novartis

Oki Electric

Olympus

Omron

Oracle

Orbital UAV

OSRAM Licht

Panasonic

Panda Electronics

Parker-Hannifin

PerkinElmer

Peugeot SA

Philips Electronics

Pioneer

Pitney Bowes

Polycom (now Poly)

Positivo Informatica

Q-Cells (Hanwha)

Qiagen N.V.

Qisda

Qorvo

Quanta Computer

Raytheon

Renault

ResMed

Ricoh

Robert Bosch

Roche

Rohde & Schwartz

Roku

SAFRAN

SAIC Motor

Samsung

Sanyo Electronics

Schlumberger Omnes

Schneider Electric

Shimadzu

Siemens AG

Sinopec

Skyworth

SmarDTV (Nagra)

SMIC

Smith & Nephew

Smiths Group

Sony

SpaceX

Spirent

SPX Corporation

Stryker

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sun Pharmaceuticals

SunPower

Suzuki Motor

Tata Motors

Tatung

TCL Electronics

Technicolor

Teledyne

Telent

Tellabs

Teradata

Teradyne, Inc.

Terumo

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Textron, Inc.

Thales

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tokyo Electron

TomTom

Toshiba

TPV

Trimble Navigation

Trina Solar

Ubiquiti Networks

Unisys

United Technologies

UTC

Valeo

Varian Medical

Vestas Wind

Visteon

Volkswagen AG

Volvo AB

Waters Corporation

Western Digital

Whirlpool Corporation

Xerox

Yamaha

Yingli

Yokogawa Electric

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dulmq



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

