A Unique Database Providing Global Electronics Assembly Data of Nearly 390 of the World's Leading OEM Outsourcing Companies
Nov 10, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.3 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2019.
The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on the total cost.
The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2020 Edition is a peerless database that analyzes the 2019 electronics assembly market on a worldwide basis. It is developed by studying nearly 390 leading OEM electronics companies in 46 different product categories and their manufacturing activities in 3 different geographic areas. Moreover, the report examines the electronics assembly market by outsourced subcontractor versus in-house assembly by the OEM company.
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Automotive
- Automotive Engine Controls
- Automotive Instruments
- Automotive Safety
- Automotive Entertainment
- Total Automotive
- Automotive Summary
2: Communications
- Mobile Phones
- Infrastructure
- Other Phones
- Enterprise LANs
- Wireless LANs
- DSL/Cable Modems
- PBX/Key Systems
- Carrier-Class
- Other Communications
- Total Communications Summary
3: Computer/Peripherals
- Notebooks
- Desktops
- Tablets
- Servers
- Workstations
- ESS
- Monitors
- Printers
- E-Readers
- Other Computer
- Total Computer Summary
4: Consumer Electronics
- Digital TV
- MP3/4
- Smart Home and Other Audio
- Games
- Set-Top Boxes
- Digital Cameras
- DVD/DVR
- Camcorders
- Other Consumer
- Total Consumer Summary
5: Industrial
- Process Control
- Test & Measurement
- Other Industrial
- Clean Energy
- Total Industrial Summary
6: Medical
- Monitoring
- Therapeutic
- Diagnostics/Surgical
- Total Medical Summary
7: Aerospace/Military/Other
- Transportation
- In-Flight Entertainment
- Navigation Systems
- Weapons
- C3 Systems
- Other Military
- Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
- Total Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
8: World Total
- Total Production Assembly Value by Country
- EMS Assembly Value by Region
- In-House Assembly Value by Region
- Total Assembly Value by Market
- Segment/Product
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dulmq
