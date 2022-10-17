A Unique Spanish Tapas Tasting Tour: Leading Ibérico Jamón Producer Cinco Jotas Debuts GastroTour in Miami

13 Leading Restaurants, Including L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Leku, Lido at the Surf Club and More will Create One of a Kind ibérico jamon Dishes

– Participants Can Win Dinners at Each Restaurant–

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, South Florida diners can take part in a culinary adventure like no other, celebrating Spanish food and the tradition of tapas at some of the region's best restaurants.

From October 20 through November 3, 13 of South Florida's finest restaurants and chefs, including 2 star Michelin L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Itamae, Niu Kitchen and more will participate in the first-ever Miami GastroTour, hosted by Cinco Jotas, Spain's leading gourmet brand of acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham.

Guests can embark on their own progressive tapas tour of their favorite area restaurants, to experience the quality and versatility of Cinco Jotas ham, a world renowned delicacy. Dishes at each restaurant will be priced at $40 or less. Diners will also have the opportunity to win a dinner at participating restaurants. For a chance to win, guests must follow @cincojotas on Instagram, use the hashtag #GastrotourMiami, and tag the restaurant.

Participating GastroTour restaurants include:

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon (Miami)

Abiaka (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood)

Boulud Sud (Miami)

Evelyn's (Fort Lauderdale)

Fiola (Coral Gables)

Florie's (Palm Beach)

Itamae (Miami)

Leku (Rubell Museum, Miami)

Lido Restaurant at the Surf Club (Four Seasons Hotel, Surfside)

Matador Room (Miami Beach Edition Hotel)

Niu Kitchen (Miami)

Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge (Miami)

Zits Sum (Coral Gables)

Full details for the Cinco Jotas Miami GastroTour are at https://www.cincojotas.us/.

About Cinco Jotas

Founded in 1879, Cinco Jotas is a premium gourmet brand of acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham of the highest quality. Raised free range in the woodlands of Jabugo (Southwest Spain), Cinco Jotas native Iberian pigs feed on acorns, roots and herbs. Cinco Jotas acorn-fed 100% ibérico ham has long been considered to be one of Spain's National Treasures. Now the official partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, an exclusive annual event in the world of international gastronomy, Cinco Jotas is sold in over 40 countries, the leader in terms of global sales in the 100% ibérico luxury ham market in Spain.

