A Values-Based Approach to Beat the Odds in Mergers and Acquisitions

In The M&A Solution: A Values-Based Approach to Integrating Companies , Don Scales attempts to solve a billion, if not trillion, dollar problem. Companies spend over $2 trillion annually on mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Currently, the M&A failure rate is about 70-90%. Scales' book offers guidance for business leaders hoping to beat these odds.

In the buildup to an acquisition, culture is often considered as secondary compared to hard numbers. But, Scales began to see across failed M&As that culture was singled out most often as the defining issue. By mitigating culture-clash risk, Scales found businesses can increase their chances of success.

In his 30-plus years in the professional services business, Don Scales has worked with people on both ends of M&A deals. In The M&A Solution, Scales reinforces what works in the traditional approach while adding his personally calibrated value metrics for success. Scales' method seeks to qualify culture and values in a way that creates actionable data for those leading a merger or acquisition. The result is what Scales calls the Values Compatibility Profile.

"You will not only have a deeper understanding of why M&As need to be values-based and why you ignore values at your own peril," Scales explained. "But I'll have also supplied you with checklists and audit templates to guide you through the process."

About Don Scales

Don Scales is currently CEO of Investis Digital. He has been part of the professional services world for more than three decades. During that time, he has led over forty merger and acquisition transactions, primarily on the buying side. Don has dual undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and mathematical physics, and a master of science in chemical engineering from Rice University, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

