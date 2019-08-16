A video clip telling about Chinese swimsuit shines at NYC Times Square

In the video, a tanned Chinese girl jumps gracefully into the swimming pool from the platform, two swimmers make a series of difficult movements under the water, several Chinese and foreigners wearing colorful swimsuits enjoy the entertainments in a water park...

For Xingcheng, telling a story about swimsuit at the 'Crossroads of the World' is not only its glory, but also its responsibility. According to the statistics, China produces about seventy percent of the world's supply of swimsuits, while Xingcheng itself occupies nearly two fifth of the production of China. That is why we can say that Xingcheng carries the future of the swimsuit industry of China as well as of the World.

