A virtual livestream event to celebrate life, honor the gift, and remember the lifesaving generosity of donor families

The National Tree of Life virtual event is an opportunity to recognize the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation, pay tribute to donors and their families, and celebrate the lives they save. We also hope this event may be a moment of solace for friends and families who are grieving, and for all who may experience a greater sense of loss during the holidays.

Speakers include a donor mom, a heart recipient and a living kidney donor followed by recognition of 2020 organ, eye and tissue donors. The number of organ donors and lives they saved will be shared through the Roll Call of States.

About United Network for Organ Sharing

United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) is a non-profit, charitable organization that serves as the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) under contract with the federal government. The OPTN helps create and define organ allocation and distribution policies that make the best use of donated organs. This process involves continuously evaluating new advances and discoveries so policies can be adapted to best serve patients waiting for transplants. All transplant programs and organ procurement organizations throughout the country are OPTN members and are obligated to follow the policies the OPTN creates for allocating organs.

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to save and heal lives. DLA manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org ; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation.

SOURCE United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)

