A Vision for Change: Healthcare Pioneer’s Quest to Empower Consumers with Transparent Skincare Labels

News provided by

HYAESTIC

27 Sep, 2023, 08:49 ET

Backed by science, fueled by love, HYAESTIC skincare exposes potency problems in top anti-aging beauty brands, provides purity-tested alternative

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to embark on a captivating journey where experience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence converge to redefine the world of skincare. Dr. Vincent Dagron, a seasoned optometrist, discovered that his expertise in vision care was just the beginning of a mission to improve lives. Driven by a deep-rooted desire to address the skincare needs of his wife and daughter, whose delicate skin could not tolerate mainstream creams, Dr. Dagron fearlessly ventured beyond the boundaries of optometry to develop HYAESTIC (HI-ES-TIK), a collection every bit as pure and effective as it is gentle.

HYAESTIC, originating from France and the European Union, is designed for unique and sensitive skin types. Each product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure high efficacy and safety, addressing top skin challenges like aging, dullness, discoloration, and acne.

Retinol, the gold standard in anti-aging, falls short in many products. HYAESTIC's groundbreaking research revealed that actual retinol content in popular brands was up to 70% lower than claimed. To combat this, HYAESTIC introduces a clinical anti-aging collection featuring Entrapped Poly-Pore Retinol technology. These multifunctional products house potent active ingredients and are packaged to preserve their integrity.

HYAESTIC multifunctional products are highly potent, science-backed active ingredients known to combat signs of skin damage. The collection includes:

  • Anti-Aging Retinol:. Fight early signs of aging with HYAESTIC Retinol serums. Choose between HYAESTIC 1% Pure Retinol ($65, 30ML) and experience skin cell renewal, firmness, hydration, and repair. Vitamin E, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

  • High-Grade B5 for Skin Recovery and Protection: Restore compromised skin with HYAESTIC B5 Revital Serum ($45, 30ML) Its 3% pure B5 formula provides light hydration and soothes the skin. Pair it with HYAESTIC NMF Light-Weight Hydrating Cream ($38, 30ML) to fortify the moisture barrier

  • Anti-Aging and Acne Control: For sensitive skin, HYAESTIC 0.5% BHA and 10% AZE Cream ($53, 30ML)  is a gentle alternative. This luxurious cream reduces discoloration, promotes an even skin tone, and inhibits acne-causing comedones.

Discover the complete HYAESTIC collection, including a range of multi-functional, high-performing skincare products engineered to outperform top picks in suncare, acne control, recovery, hydration, brightening, and professional-grade peels.

About HYAESTIC:

HYAESTIC (HI-ES-TIK) is a science-based collection of purely concentrated advanced skincare products engineered to outperform top picks in every major category, including anti-aging, suncare, acne control, recovery, hydration, brightening, and professional-grade peels. Developed by industry insider Dr. Vincent Dagron, the brand introduces a fresh approach to premium skincare that aims to maintain product integrity and affordability with multi-functional, high-performing formulas designed with their own family members in mind. Driven by science and fueled by love, HYAESTIC is the family skincare brand with a mix of secret formulas from Europe and the USA, now fast becoming a worldwide sensation. Shop now at Hyaestic.com. Follow @hyaestic on Instagram for product updates and the most advanced guidance to achieve more radiant, youthful skin at every age. HYAESTIC - Labels You Can Trust, Results You Can See

Affiliate Link:  https://www.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=146190

Media Contact:
Jessica Kopach-Paulson
The JKO Agency
805-570-2599
[email protected]

SOURCE HYAESTIC

