A Vision for the Next Five Years in Hainan

According to the report issued during the Congress, a strategic framework of "One Guide, Three Foundations, Four Beams and Eight Pillars" should be fully implemented in Hainan.

"One Guide" refers to being guided by Chinese President Xi Jinping's series of key speeches, instructions, and memoranda regarding Hainan's work.

"Three Foundations" refers to the three institutional cornerstones, comprising of the "Guiding Opinions of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council of the People's Republic of China on Supporting Hainan's Comprehensive Deepening of Reform and Opening-up", the master plan to build the island province of Hainan into a free-trade port, and the "Law of the People's Republic of China on the Hainan Free Trade Port".

The "Four Beams" mean Hainan will stick to building a comprehensive deepening reform and opening-up pilot zone, a national ecological civilization pilot zone, an international tourism consumption center, and a national major strategic service guarantee zone.

The "Eight Pillars" refer to the support for the development of the Hainan FTP provided through the policy environment, the legal environment, the business environment, the ecological environment, the economic development system, the social governance system, the risk prevention and control system, and the organizational leadership system.

SOURCE Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)