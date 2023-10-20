A Visit to a Famous Town of the Chinese Socks Industry

News provided by

Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoyang Municipal Committee

20 Oct, 2023, 02:58 ET

LIAOYANG, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the town of Xiaobeihe under the city of Liaoyang in the northeastern region of China hosted the area's first "Socks Festival and China (Xiaobeihe) International Socks Industry Procurement and Exchange Fair". Buyers from across the country descended on the town to look for business opportunities.

The Xiaobeihe Town is one of the country's main socks producers. Leaning on Liaoyang City, which is renowned as China's first maker of dacron (polyester), the folks of Xiaobeihe utilized yarn raw materials to weave socks, turning the little piece of garment into a big pillar industry that led the town and its people to prosperity. At present, Xiaobeihe boasts an annual output of 2.5 billion pairs and the second-highest cotton sock production capacity in the country, garnering the title of "famous town of the Chinese socks industry", according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoyang Municipal Committee.

"The town is home to more than 200 socks factories and 467 registered socks brands. A massive number of enterprises up and down the socks industrial chain have conglomerated here, together employing over 20,000 people and generating an annual output worth nearly 3.2 billion yuan," explained Shen Cong, Mayor of Xiaobeihe Town.

Data shows that the Xiaobeihe's socks industry recorded 25 million yuan in direct export in 2022, while exports through traders elsewhere such as Zhejiang Province have amounted to 500 million yuan.

The "Socks Festival" has propelled the town's socks industry to its apex this year, with the opening day alone having received more than 2,500 merchants from out of the town. Shen Cong indicated that not only did the "Socks Festival" enhance the town's reputation and attract merchants to visit and place orders, but also contributed to the branding efforts of various local socks enterprises, thereby elevating the added value of the Xiaobeihe's socks industry.

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoyang Municipal Committee

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.