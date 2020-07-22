A Visit to the AI International Hub of China, reveals how the "magical" institutes are changing people's lives

These "miraculous technologies" that are changing our lives are the latest masterpieces of the "magical" institutes in the AI International Hub of Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone that operated by Chengdu Tianfu Software Park.

China Mobile (Chengdu) Industrial Research Institute: 5G ambulance + 5G networked drone

The first 5G R&D project of China Mobile in Chengdu had a presence in the AI International Hub - the establishment of China Mobile (Chengdu) Industrial Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as "Chengdu Institute").

This is the first professional 5G and AI-oriented organization that integrates R&D, operation, and support in Western China. By 2022, Chengdu Institute is expected to gather more than 2,000 people, and it will drive the entrepreneurship and employment of more than 50,000 scientific and technological talents.

The "miracle" of Chengdu Institute is that, in less than two years since its establishment, it has used AI and 5G technologies to provide solutions in many fields such as education, medical care, agriculture, drones, poverty alleviation, and emergency response.

The 5G ambulance of Chengdu Institute can realize admission on board. Through the 5G signal provided on the ambulance, the patient's examination data can be transmitted to the hospital in real time, so that diagnosis and treatment can be started as long as the patient gets on board. In the rescue of the Changning earthquake in Yibin, the 5G ambulance allowed medical experts to conduct remote consultations on the two wounded far from Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital in Chengdu. This is the first time that 5G technology has been used for disaster relief in the world. The 5G ambulance had also successfully provided emergency support for the military parade held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China and the 2nd China International Import Expo.

5G networked drones are also used in emergency rescue, high-rise fire protection, forest fire prevention, disaster assessment and other scenarios. Recently, wildfires broke out suddenly in some areas of Xichang in Liangshan and Mianyang. Chengdu Institute assisted in the rescue, provided bases for decision-making for the local emergency command, and participated in the fire extinguishment successfully. As of April 28, 35 sorties had been flown, effectively extinguishing the fire at five large smoke spots.

Gioneco National Headquarters Base: A deep integration of AI and rail transit

Gioneco National Headquarters Base is located in the AI International Hub. Gioneco has been focusing on smart transportation for ten years. By integrating the world's leading AI technology with rail transit in depth, Gioneco has comprehensively promoted the construction of new urban rail transit infrastructure, and built up a "5G + AI-based" holographic dynamic perception ecosystem for smart transportation management and passenger service in the public transport fields such as subway, creating a safer and more convenient travel scenario and a happier life for people.

In 2019, Gioneco became the first company to launch the face-recognition pass technology at Zhengzhou subways stations. On July 1, 2020, Gioneco first launched the face-recognition pass technology with the mask and put it into use on the entire network in Harbin. People do not need to take off their masks when entering or leaving the subway. The verification can be completed in 0.2 seconds facing the PAD. This technology can also be applied to high-speed trains, airports, communities and other scenarios, which will greatly reduce passengers' waiting time in public places, reduce the risk of cross-infection during COVID-19, and effectively protect citizens' travel safety.

At present, Gioneco's businesses have covered nearly 50% of the cities with subways in China, and diversified mobile payment methods have been applied to more than 500 subway stations nationwide, creating multiple "groundbreaking achievements in the industry of rail transit". In addition to the QR scanning/face-recognition passage technologies that are intuitively visual to passengers, the urban traffic data brain and smart security inspection and protection facilities developed by Gioneco have also changed the lives of more people in a quiet manner.

SinoVision China R&D Center: an AI-based security decision-making platform

In the AI International Hub, the Singapore Innovation Center was established to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Singapore, and it has settled many Singapore projects in Chengdu, including SinoVision Technology Pte. Ltd., an AI company from Singapore.

Relying the AI International Hub as the base of its R&D center, SinoVision independently developed the "Ultimo" AI-based security decision-making platform, which can provide users with one-stop AI solutions.

This AI product has been used in the headquarters of Singapore's second largest bank, United Overseas Bank (UOB), and a number of its commercial real estates. Now a visitor can enter the UOB Building without using an ID card or a traditional pass card, but by face recognition directly.

While obtaining the access permission, the face information of the visitor will also be recorded by the Ultimo system. If the visitor violates the safety rules in the building, such as trying to enter the restricted area or staying in the building for long, the system will quickly capture the violation behavior and transmit the location information through the surveillance cameras in the building, and notify the security guards to take corresponding measures, which is more intelligent compared with traditional security means.

Building an "AI + 5G" Industry Cluster with "Magical" Institutes

In addition to Chengdu Institute, SinoVision China R & D Center, and ZONE National Headquarters Base, the AI International Hub has also introduced H3C Chengdu Research Institute, Amazon AWS Cloud Innovation Center, NSFOCUS's No. 2 Headquarters Base and other enterprises and R&D centers since its official opening in 2019.

In 2020, Chengdu was approved to build a national-level AI industrial innovation demonstration zone. The construction of new infrastructure will also bring a new trend of AI and 5G promotion. As the first "AI + 5G" concept-based industrial park in Western China, the AI International Hub and the enterprises and institutes in it will effectively play their "magical" technology advantages to promote the regional economic development.

SOURCE Chengdu Tianfu Software Park