A Voice of Truth for Our Country - Frequent Fox News Commentator, Washington Insider, and Conservative Attorney Gayle Trotter Releases First Book: "Right in the World: Collected Essays"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the culture wars rage, conservative commentator Gayle Trotter released her first book: a collection of essays that calls out entrenched Democrat politicians, liberal corruption, rabid anti-gun activists, unscientific authoritarian mandates, and a host of other political issues that have dominated our national conversation. With an introduction written by Sebastian Gorka, former Trump strategist and host of the "America First" radio show, Trotter's essays cut through the lies and obfuscation to expose the dishonest, left-wing agenda that threatens to undermine America's greatness. The book is available for purchase via Amazon.

"Right in the World is a succinct summation of the situation American patriots find themselves in today," said Gorka. "As the host of a national radio show which caters to those who believe that our Republic is the greatest nation on God's green Earth, I have come to the conclusion, after the 2020 election and two years of the China virus, that right now the greatest issue we face as a nation is a collective lack of courage. Gayle Trotter's 'Right in the World' is one patriot's timely clarion call."

"Right in the World" – Synopsis

In her collection of incisive essays on hot topics ranging through the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations, Gayle reveals the unhinged liberal bias of educators, lays bare the self-defeating greed of tax policy overreach, and highlights the deep flaws in some of the most significant Supreme Court decisions in a generation. From the tyranny of government-by-expert to the inspiration of unsung heroes, this collection illustrates lessons learned from recent and current events in American politics, while also revealing America's future.

Responding to Gayle's commentary, President Donald Trump said: "Thank you, Gayle. I only wish the public could fully understand how corrupt & dishonest so much of our Lamestream Media is. My Press Conferences are vital. They are reaching millions of people that are not being told the truth, & haven't been for years (Witch-Hunts, Fake News)!" (Tweet from April 6, 2020)

To learn more about "Right in the World," Gayle Trotter's upcoming appearances, and book signings, follow her on social media: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, SoundCloud, Instagram.

About Gayle Trotter

Gayle Trotter is a liberty-loving and tyranny-hating conservative attorney, political analyst, and author with an insider's view of Washington. She is the host of "RIGHT IN DC: The Gayle Trotter Show" and is a frequent commentator on TV news such as NewsMax, OAN, EWTN, and FOX. She contributes to The Hill, The Daily Caller, Townhall, and is a frequent guest on radio shows across the country. Learn more about her work at: www.gayletrotter.com.

