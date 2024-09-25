A. Walker & Company's REOP 1 Fund Closes $50 Million in Capital Commitments

The vehicle also has an option for up to an additional $25 Million, raising the total to $75 Million.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Walker & Co., (AWC) a minority-owned and operated, institutionally-backed investment manager, is proud to announce that its inaugural vehicle, AWC Real Estate Opportunity Partners I, LP ("REOP I") has a total capital commitment of up to $75 Million. The vehicle has deployed $20.4 million into multiple transactions located in California, Illinois, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas. REOP I has a total of 2,450 units acquired or under development, with $352 Million valued in underlying assets and development pipeline.

AWC remains committed to its original mission, which was to provide unique capital solutions for the development and preservation of affordable housing solutions. The firm remains steadfast in supporting diverse and emerging operators and developers, as well as the communities they serve. The firm often collaborates with co-investment partners who have similar interests to deliver both financial and community support. The firm seeks to foster sustainable and inclusive growth across the industry.

REOP I primarily focuses on small- and middle-market multifamily transactions, typically with affordable housing components, and deploys capital as a co-general partner, a limited partner, preferred equity investor, and/or mezzanine lender. The vehicle provides certainty to development partners through well-structured capital, including tax-advantaged structures.

"While we've been working through a challenging and turbulent economic environment," said Austin Walker, CEO and Managing Principal, "we continue to see significant pipeline activity from our network. With our additional capital commitments, we look forward to deploying additional value-add investments and counsel into this unique market. We remain committed to supporting diverse developers, delivering value to long-term investors, and to leveraging public-private partnerships to help diverse entrepreneurs develop additional affordable housing units across the country."

In its Q2 2024 Investor Letter, AWC reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the development community and mission-aligned capital partners to expand its portfolio of multifamily properties, which includes a particular focus in the South and Midwest. The firm seeks to deploy capital into investments that take full advantage of both public and private incentive programs for the development of multifamily housing in the United States. It also announced the addition of Emily Tavis, SVP of Operations and Compliance.

Founded in 2022, A. Walker & Co. is a minority-led investment manager with a passion for strong partnerships with emerging and diverse multifamily operators, as well as for the preservation of affordable housing in historically significant communities and neighborhoods nationwide. They are headquartered in New York, NY.

