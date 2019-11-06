A Waning Gibbous Moon, a New Gay Romantic Comedy From Award-Winning Playwright Joe Marshall

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Theatre Company (Joe Marshall, Founder/Artistic Director; Adrian Maynard, Managing Director) presents the world-premiere of A WANING GIBBOUS MOON, a new romantic comedy from award-winning playwright Joe Marshall (The Gayest Christmas Pageant Ever!, A Night in Vegas, Dirty Secrets). It's a play with integrated dance, a full expression of dialogue and movement, where the dancing pushes the narrative forward and is an integral part of the overall production.

Mark, a young gay man and professional dancer, shares a Sutton Place Apartment with Stan, an interior designer. On the hunt for true love, Mark rejects an opportunity with fellow dancer Rick, and Cooper, an older straight friend who Mark secretly dreams about. When he finds himself in what he believes is unrequited love, the only fulfillment Mark finds is in his dreams, where he enjoys private intimate dances under a waning gibbous moon.

Writer/Director Marshall uses his trademark wit and natural dialogue, but also incorporates dance. "I've always loved how dancers like Gene Kelly told stories through choreography. I always wanted to write a play that did exactly that," said Marshall. "In 'The Greatest Showman,' the dance number in the bar with Hugh Jackman and Zach Efron was so beautifully staged that it became my muse. That day immediately after leaving the movie I began to write. I had no idea where the dialogue would take me but I knew that dance would be an important part of the script."

Performances for this Equity Approved Showcase begin Thursday, December 5, running through Sunday, December 22, 2019, at The Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre at The Players' Theatre (115 MacDougal Street). Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by visiting AWaningGibbousMoon.com or calling (866) 811-4111.

The cast includes Josiah Behrens IV, Chris Berger*, Michael Wilson Morgan*, Steven Rada*. Broadway dancer Stephen Hanna (Broadway credits: Hello Dolly, On The Town, Billy Elliot) will choreograph the integrated dance sequences.

*these Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Alternative Theatre Company is renowned for producing award-winning LGBTQ plays that engage an audience in a conversation relating to specific feelings and messages reflecting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Founded in 1991 by Joe Marshall, the company relocated from Arizona to New York in 2009.

