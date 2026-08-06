A Wave of New Dining and Retail Destinations Announced for Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops Waterfront Town Center in Rancho Mirage

The collection— including Mexican restaurant Asada Cantina + Kitchen, artisan marketplace Mojave Flea Trading Post, Italian concept SottoSopra and more—scheduled to open to the public in spring 2027

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Storyliving by Disney announced Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops is adding six new experiences set to bring more variety to the Rancho Mirage dining and shopping scene. Scheduled to open in spring 2027, the waterfront destination will feature local favorites and well-known brands offering craft coffee, new restaurants, cold-pressed juice, specialty shopping, sweet treats and more, all set against magnificent views of Cotino Bay with the clearest, turquoise waters thanks to Crystal Lagoons technology. Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops will be a lively social hub – a place to indulge, discover and connect from the morning sunrise to starlit evening.

Where vibrant Mexican flavors meet an energetic, social scene, Asada Cantina + Kitchen promises a fiesta for the senses.

Whether visitors are seeking a serene solo escape, grab-and-go bite or leisurely lunch, Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops will be a one-stop destination for everything from sipping coffee with friends to uncovering unique local finds or sharing an unforgettable sunset dinner.

"These new businesses reflect what makes the Coachella Valley special, from artisan makers to family-owned favorites," said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Storyliving by Disney. "Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops will celebrate both the character of this region and the distinct experiences that define Storyliving by Disney. Surrounded by the beauty of Cotino Bay, guests can discover something new every time they visit."

Beyond shopping and dining, ticketed access to Cotino Bay Beach will offer visitors a place to linger along the water or soak up the sun, with space to unwind and relax or have fun with family and friends. Additional details about admission will be released at a later time.

New tenants include:

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

Where vibrant Mexican flavors meet an energetic, social scene, Asada Cantina + Kitchen promises a fiesta for the senses. From its San Clemente roots, visitors can expect thoughtfully crafted dishes paired with innovative cocktails – the perfect spot for lively gatherings and memorable evenings. The sit-down restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

Mojave Flea Trading Post

Part marketplace, part cultural hub, Mojave Flea Trading Post will offer a curated shopping experience that reflects the creative spirit of the desert. Known for its Palm Springs and Yucca Valley locations and sister stores in San Francisco, the experiential retail concept brings together a rotating lineup of makers, artisans and small brands from the Coachella Valley, Joshua Tree and beyond. Featuring items such as vintage apparel, home goods, handmade ceramics, art and apothecary items, the space will invite guests to explore, discover and connect with the stories behind each piece.

SottoSopra

From the talented team behind Palm Desert and Palm Springs favorite SottoVoce Cafe, a new concept known as SottoSopra will bring authentic Italian flavors and a touch of Milanese elegance to Rancho Mirage. This new location will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering pastries and paninis, hearty entrees like ossobuco and risotto giallo along with a hand-picked selection of Italian wines.

Big Juice

Offering a thoughtfully crafted menu featuring premium protein smoothies, fresh cold-pressed juices, handcrafted specialty coffee and wholesome breakfast and lunch selections, Big Juice has established itself as one of the Coachella Valley's go-to destinations for healthy food and beverages. With established locations across the region, Big Juice has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products, exceptional customer service and a welcoming atmosphere.

In an open-air marketplace overlooking Cotino Bay, visitors will find a collection of family-owned businesses offering house-made gelato, healthy smoothies, refillable everyday products and more. The marketplace will include shaded walkways and gathering spaces that will create a walkable destination for browsing, dining and connecting throughout the day.

It Refills

A sustainable take on everyday essentials, It Refills will introduce an easy way to shop more consciously with refillable household and personal care products designed to reduce waste. The space will highlight natural materials designed to make sustainable shopping feel simple, beautiful and intentional. Already established in Palm Desert and Indio, this new location will offer hand and body wash, toothpaste, household cleaners, laundry soap and more.

La Dolce Piccola Gelateria

A stop designed for indulgence. La Dolce Piccola Gelateria is a family-owned gelateria serving fresh homemade gelato, coffee and artisanal baked goods. Focused on fresh ingredients, flavors aim to bring Italy to the desert with a modern and upscale feel. The team's passion for creating delightful treats combined with their homemade touch is what makes this shop truly sweet. A favorite in Palm Desert, its rotating menu of flavors will bring a sweet, shareable experience to Rancho Mirage, perfect for an afternoon stroll or evening treat.

The new businesses join previously announced tenants including Elevare, offering elevated dining with panoramic views; Artigiano, a Canadian craft coffee concept making its first U.S. debut at Cotino; and On the Mark Fine Foods & Provisions, a locally-owned gourmet marketplace. Together, the collection creates a diverse mix of dining, shopping and lifestyle offerings at the waterfront destination.

Located off Monterey Avenue between Gerald Ford and Frank Sinatra Drives in Rancho Mirage, the first phase of dining, retail and gathering spaces at Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops is scheduled to open in spring 2027. Additional tenant announcements are expected in coming months as the town center continues to take shape. Future development phases include expanded dining and retail offerings, plus a hotel.

Adding to the experience, Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops will host regular community events including farmers markets featuring Coachella Valley growers, live music performances, art displays, seasonal events and much more.

Residential Development

Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops serves as the commercial heart of Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community. Designed with creative guidance from Disney Imagineers, the residential community offers access to a walkable promenade with views of Cotino Bay, and through voluntary Artisan Club membership, distinctly Disney programs and engaging events. Cotino residents will have convenient access to shopping and dining at the town center via dedicated walking and golf cart paths.

The community's award-winning homebuilders—Shea Homes, Woodbridge Pacific Group, Davidson Communities and Brian Foster Residences—offer flexible floorplans in a variety of different layouts designed to showcase the beauty of the desert. Homes start in the mid $1 millions. For those interested in purchasing a home, community tours including model homes are now available. The on-site Cotino Community Sales Studio is open daily for appointments.

Additional details about Cotino Bay Beach, Dining, Shops can be found at CotinoBay.com.

This content contains general information about, and proposed plans for Cotino®, a Storyliving by Disney® community. Plans are subject to change or cancellation, in part or whole, at any time without notice. Residential community is Disney branded and managed, developed by DMB Development with homes built and sold by third-party builders. Disney is not the developer of the community, or the builder or seller of homes within the community. Starting from price reflects the lowest-priced homes and home sites available for both all ages and 55+ buyers.

Club membership, and access and use of Club amenities and offerings, will require payment of fees and be subject to additional terms and conditions set by the club owner. Availability of membership and operation of facilities is not guaranteed. Home purchase does not grant access to Cotino Bay or its beaches; access will require separate fees. No representation or warranty is made about the continued operation/maintenance, long-term water levels or features of Cotino Bay; water levels may fluctuate.

Obtain the Property Report required by Federal law and read it before signing anything. No Federal agency has judged the merits or value, if any, of this property.

This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, real estate to residents of any state, province or jurisdiction, where prohibited by law, or where prior registration or filing of a disclosure statement is required but has not yet been completed. Developer: ECRM Residential, Limited Partnership (LSP 0504925). PA REG #OL001186. KY REG #R-204. Equal Housing Opportunity. Broker participation welcomed. See Cotino.com for full details.

Sales: Storyliving by Disney® Realty, CA DRE License No. 02194403

Construction: Shea Homes® SHALC GC, INC. (CSLB #1062050); Woodbridge Pacific Group, LLC (CSLB #963887); Davidson Rancho Mirage 262, LLC (CSLB #736648); Brian Foster Residences, LLC (CSLB #1124657)

AZ Broker: Silverleaf Realty, LLC

© Disney

SOURCE Storyliving by Disney