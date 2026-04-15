Storyliving by Disney Brings New Magic to North Carolina

At the Asteria community's Second Star Club, neighbors will come together through locally inspired spaces and Disney-designed experiences

PITTSBORO, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyliving by Disney has revealed new details about the Second Star Club for residents of Asteria, a new home community inspired by the natural beauty and spirit of North Carolina's Piedmont region. Envisioned as the social heart of the community, the Second Star Club will bring neighbors together through shared spaces, hands‑on learning and everyday moments of discovery — an idea that guides Asteria's vision as a place where curiosity, connection and exploration are part of daily life. Currently underway in Pittsboro with DMB Development, Asteria is anticipated to begin home sales in fall 2027 and is expected to welcome residents in fall 2028.

The Asteria lifestyle comes together at the Second Star Club, the social heart of the community.

"To bring Asteria to life, our team is combining the rich traditions of the Piedmont region with the magical storytelling and service that is uniquely Disney," said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Storyliving by Disney. "We are especially excited to introduce the Second Star Club — a welcoming gathering place destined to become the heartbeat of this vibrant community. Imagine meeting up with your neighbors for a tennis match, grabbing a bite where the restaurant staff knows your favorite item, or picking up a new hobby thanks to inspiration from a Disney expert."

Thoughtfully designed by Walt Disney Imagineering, the Second Star Club will offer a collection of indoor and outdoor spaces designed for different life stages including families, kids and adults 55+. The club's name pays homage to the celestial compass in Walt Disney Animation Studios' 1953 classic "Peter Pan," a story fueled by wonder and curiosity. Those themes will show up in surprising ways throughout the club with subtle, character-inspired details woven into the design.

The Heart of the Asteria Lifestyle

The Second Star Club will anchor a constellation of amenities around Aster Green, a central gathering lawn that will stitch together dining, wellness, creative and event spaces.

Signature venues planned for the Second Star Club include:

Marquet Hall: The club's two-story signature restaurant will celebrate craftsmanship with engaging design details that inspire members to take a second look including Tinker Bell, who will add a touch of pixie dust to the building's weather vane. Comfortable indoor and outdoor seating options will be the perfect place to cheer on the home team during the season. Marquet Hall will also include dart boards, ping-pong tables and table-top shuffleboard to keep competitive spirits going.

The club's two-story signature restaurant will celebrate craftsmanship with engaging design details that inspire members to take a second look including Tinker Bell, who will add a touch of pixie dust to the building's weather vane. Comfortable indoor and outdoor seating options will be the perfect place to cheer on the home team during the season. Marquet Hall will also include dart boards, ping-pong tables and table-top shuffleboard to keep competitive spirits going. Piedmont Proper: A versatile event pavilion with delightful wood details and delicate rosemaling artwork featuring wildlife from beloved Disney stories. This expansive venue will host club events and be available for members to rent for their own celebrations.

A versatile event pavilion with delightful wood details and delicate rosemaling artwork featuring wildlife from beloved Disney stories. This expansive venue will host club events and be available for members to rent for their own celebrations. The Studios: These hands-on creative studios will invite members to explore their craft. From learning something new to harnessing their skills, the Studios will feature dedicated spaces equipped with high-tech tools, like laser engravers and fabric printers, supporting local traditions such as woodworking and quilting.

These hands-on creative studios will invite members to explore their craft. From learning something new to harnessing their skills, the Studios will feature dedicated spaces equipped with high-tech tools, like laser engravers and fabric printers, supporting local traditions such as woodworking and quilting. Wellness Center: A robust fitness and wellness destination that will feature state‑of‑the‑art workout equipment, dedicated lap pool, outdoor sun deck and juice bar designed to support purposeful, healthy living.

A robust fitness and wellness destination that will feature state‑of‑the‑art workout equipment, dedicated lap pool, outdoor sun deck and juice bar designed to support purposeful, healthy living. Longtable Lodge: The lodge will provide peace and tranquility for adults 55+ while embracing the spirit of neighborly connection. Featuring a namesake long table, outdoor bocce courts and more, Longtable Lodge will also host dedicated programs and events for adults 55+.

In addition to these venues, the Second Star Club also includes an adult-only pool, family-friendly pool, playground and tennis and pickleball courts.

Across the club, Disney storytelling will be woven into the spaces and experiences including nods to characters and themes inspired by Walt Disney's love of nature and curiosity with references to favorite films like "Beauty and the Beast," "Alice in Wonderland," "Bambi" and more.

An Enchanting Home Like No Other

Among Second Star Club's most distinctive offerings will be Lost Key Cottage. This first-of-its-kind home will bring the magic of "Peter Pan" to life in an entirely new way.

Every corner of the five-bedroom home will be filled with whimsical details from the film giving members an opportunity to step into the world of Never Land like never before. Lost Key Cottage will be available for members to reserve for overnight stays, to host family gatherings and celebrate milestones together.

Like the iconic Parr House at Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community in California, Lost Key Cottage represents Disney's commitment to creating signature experiences that go far beyond traditional residential amenities, transforming the everyday into the extraordinary.

Programming Only Disney Can Provide

Reflecting Asteria's focus on discovery, club programming will be purposefully designed and curated by Disney to spark curiosity and encourage neighbors to come together through shared experiences.

Programs will be organized into four thematic pillars:

Disney Enrichment Programs: Curated experiences that will foster learning and exploration including hands-on local artist workshops, family-friendly craft nights and exhibits from Disney Archives.

Curated experiences that will foster learning and exploration including hands-on local artist workshops, family-friendly craft nights and exhibits from Disney Archives. Disney Entertainment and Events: A dynamic calendar of social experiences, from live music and Disney movie nights on Aster Green to themed gatherings and dinners, designed to celebrate Disney's legacy of storytelling while building community.

A dynamic calendar of social experiences, from live music and Disney movie nights on Aster Green to themed gatherings and dinners, designed to celebrate Disney's legacy of storytelling while building community. Health and Wellness Activities: Programs that will support mental, emotional and physical well-being such as outdoor yoga, Disney-inspired fitness classes, culinary demonstrations and guided nature hikes.

Programs that will support mental, emotional and physical well-being such as outdoor yoga, Disney-inspired fitness classes, culinary demonstrations and guided nature hikes. Excursions: Themed trips that will offer meaningful connections to local culture. Possible excursions include a visit to a national park with a National Geographic Photographer or volunteer opportunities.

Rooted in the Piedmont Region, Designed with the Disney Touch

As with other Storyliving by Disney communities, Imagineers invested significant time researching and immersing themselves in the region to develop the Asteria community's unique theme as a campus of discovery along with developers. The Second Star Club will be shaped by design principles and storytelling that honors the community and beauty of the Piedmont region while embracing the curiosity and spirit of discovery Walt Disney held dear.

The Second Star Club is part of Asteria's first phase of development which includes plans for a sales center, model home village, additional community parks and trails, and an initial release of only 300 home sites. Additional details about homes and homebuilders will be available in the next few months.

The Storyliving by Disney Difference

Storyliving by Disney communities empower and inspire residents to write the best chapter of their life story by bringing together thoughtful residential design, Disney service and unmatched programming in places that reflect and celebrate their regions. Asteria builds on the distinctly Disney lifestyle established at the Cotino community where residents already experience what makes living there so special.

Located in Chatham Park, just outside the Research Triangle, the 1,500-acre Asteria community is envisioned as a place that will celebrate curiosity, connection and the natural beauty of North Carolina's Piedmont region. Plans call for more than 4,000 residential units including single-family and duplexes, with some home sites specifically designated for adults 55+. The project is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development and homes will be built and sold by third-party homebuilders.

This content contains general information about future proposed plans for Asteria™, a Storyliving by Disney community, which plans are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. Residential community is Disney branded and managed, developed by DMB Development with homes built and sold by third-party builders. Disney is not the developer, builder or seller of homes within Storyliving by Disney communities; third parties developing and building are independently owned and operated.

Mandatory club membership requires approval and all aspects thereof, including all amenities and offerings, will require payment of dues and/or fees and be subject to recorded covenants and additional terms and conditions. All offerings will be subject to change, cancellation, availability and capacity. Some will be available for an additional fee (in addition to the required fees, dues and minimums) and be subject to additional terms and conditions. Membership benefits may vary by membership type. Use of Piedmont Proper and Lost Key Cottage will be subject to additional fees and limited availability; length of stay requirements may apply.

This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, real estate to residents of any state or jurisdiction where prohibited by law, or where prior registration is required, but has not yet been completed. WARNING: THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF REAL ESTATE HAS NOT INSPECTED, EXAMINED, OR QUALIFIED THIS OFFERING. Equal Housing Opportunity. Broker participation welcome. See storylivingbydisney.com for full details.

Storyliving by Disney® Realty

SOURCE Storyliving by Disney