A Wealth of Medals Awarded at Dan Berger's International Wine Competition

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Lohr Winery of San Jose, Calif., won the David Stevens Memorial Trophy as Winery of the Year at the 43rdannual Dan Berger's International Wine Competition, staged Dec. 13, 2024, in Santa Rosa, California.

J. Lohr submitted 30 wines and won medals for every entry. Included in J. Lohr's medal total was one triple gold medal, eight golds, 19 silvers, and two bronzes.

Dan Berger's International Wine Competition J. Lohr Winery

Runner-up for Winery of the Year was Jeff Runquist Wines of Plymouth, California, which had won the top winery award in seven of the prior eight years. Runquist earned two triple golds, four golds, 20 silvers, and four bronzes for its 30 entries.

Small Winery of the Year was Reustle Prayer Rock Winery of Umpqua Valley, Oregon, which annually performs superbly in this event, winning this trophy numerous times. It had 18 total medals including a triple gold, two gold, and 12 silvers. https://www.reustlevineyards.com

Carol Shelton Wines was runner-up for small winery of the year with 12 medals -- a triple gold and seven silvers. www.carolshelton.com. In 2023 Carol Shelton and Reustle Prayer Rock shared Small Winery of the Year honors.

The 2024 Value winery of the year was Gallo's Barefoot brand, earning 31 total medals. All but one of the Barefoot wines retails for less than $10 a bottle. Barefoot's total included a triple gold and four gold medals. https://www.barefootwine.com

For the second consecutive year, the Terroir Winery of the Year award went to Australia's Wakefield/Taylor's Wines with two triple golds, three golds, and five silvers. https://www.taylorswines.com.au. The Terroir trophy is awarded to a winery displaying excellence from unique regions.

Best sparkling wine was nonvintage Lucien Albrecht Blancs de Blanc from Alsace, imported by Foley Family Wines ($30).www.foleyfamilywines.com

Best white wine was 2023 Country Roads Wine Cellars Albariño from Clarksburg, Calif. ($26). https://www.countryroadswc.com

Best rosé went to Rodney Strong Vineyards for its 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast ($30). https://www.rodneystrong.com

Best red wine was 2022 Jeff Runquist Tannat, Alta Mesa, Silvaspoons Vineyard ($30). http://jeffrunquistwines.com

The International Riesling Foundation (IRF) trophy for best dry Riesling was awarded to Taylors/Wakefield of Clare Valley, Australia, for its 2024 St. Andrews Riesling ($20).

The IRF trophy for medium dry Riesling went to Fox Run Vineyards of Finger Lakes, N.Y., for its 2023 Semi-Dry Riesling, Seneca Lake, New York ($15). (https://foxrunvineyards.com)

Best sweet Riesling was a 2022 Left Foot Charley Late Harvest Riesling, Old Mission Peninsula, Michigan ($28). http://www.leftfootcharley.com/

The 18 judges for the 2024 competition were winemakers, industry professionals, and wine journalists. Wine columnist Dan Berger has staged this competition since 1982, when it was called the Riverside International. The event now is coordinated by Debra del Fiorentino.

To see complete results, visit the website, https://www.dbiwc.com. The exclusive database is infinitely sortable and easy to use. All wineries have several print options for which there is no charge. For more information, reach Dan Berger at (707) 479-9463.

Contact: Dan Berger

(707) 479-9463

[email protected]

SOURCE Dan Berger's International Wine Competition