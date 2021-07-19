A Website Builder That Finally Stands Out From the Rest: 'Heroic' - Helping Coaches, Advisors and Other Consulting Entrepreneurs Build Easy, Professional, Affordable Sites That Attract New Clients Fast

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroic (https://heroicnow.com/) officially announced it was under new ownership, having completely redesigned its services to become a single-stop for coaches and consultants looking to reach an online customer base by providing beautiful, vibrant turnkey website setup. With a host of pre-made packages, Heroic offers either an effortless starter site so clients can hit the virtual-ground running, or a wide variety of options to allow a more hands-on approach to website construction, letting clients build a website from scratch if they desire. Heroic is currently running a free 14-day trial to give customers a chance to test-drive its powerful website building tools.

Heroic's Founders Templates found on Heroic

"There are so many website builders out there and most of them are just phoning-it-in at this point," said Phil Weyland, Heroic CEO and Co-Founder. "They offer one or two web pages, focus less on service businesses, and many lack customer service altogether. We wanted to approach web-building with passion, helping those who are also passionate about what they are doing. We're specifically focusing on life-coaching, financial advisers, and entrepreneurial consultants right now, giving them a large toolbox to help launch their online presence in no time. But we're also adding prebuilt website designs for authors, speakers, health and fitness experts, personal branding gurus, and agency sites."

Heroic: Simply Click, Drag, Drop, and Swap

Created to make web-building easy for those with little to no experience with tech-related tasks, Heroic can save new entrepreneurs thousands on web design costs. With multiple building options, ranging from high-performing, pre-built starter sites to webpages clients can build from the ground up, Heroic even has expert technicians who can craft a new website for clients after answering a series of just 13 simple starter questions.

Other Heroic features include:

One Click Integrations: Integration with online-based apps and social media.

Integration with online-based apps and social media. SEO Friendly: Inbuilt, powerful SEO designed to be a search-engine super attractor.

Inbuilt, powerful SEO designed to be a search-engine super attractor. Superfast Hosting: No additional hosting fees; delivers content to visitors in seconds.

No additional hosting fees; delivers content to visitors in seconds. Advanced Security: Advanced DDoS mitigation techniques to prevent malicious traffic.

Advanced DDoS mitigation techniques to prevent malicious traffic. SSL: A 2048-bit SSL certificate at no extra charge. Secures all visitor connections and improves rankings.

A 2048-bit SSL certificate at no extra charge. Secures all visitor connections and improves rankings. Simple, Affordable Pricing: Transparent pricing models for all businesses.

Explore the various Heroic web design packages online, and for free tips on SEO secrets and other important web design info, visit the Heroic Blog.

Media Contact:

Phil Weyland, CEO and Co-founder

Phone: +44(0)2036334751

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Heroic