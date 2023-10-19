A Week to Envision the Digital Future: Compass UOL Announce Collaborative Transformation Program with AWS

News provided by

Compass UOL

19 Oct, 2023, 11:05 ET

First global enterprise charts a path to success in the digital age after immersion with genuine experts delivers innovative business initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital services company Compass UOL announced a new digital transformation program in which thought leaders and executives from Compass UOL, AWS, and the largest global enterprise in its category immersed for a week in creating a set of new business initiatives to work together over the next several years.

Every enterprise leader wants to be the one to set their organization on a new path, but very few manage full digital transformations because of the complexity of their businesses. The new program works by gathering in person key stakeholders across the business with technology senior leaders to align around a comprehensive strategy that is executable.

In the first iteration of the new program, two dozen leaders from Compass UOL, AWS, and the customer delivered a unique set of innovative business initiatives in six steps:

  1. Framing the Opportunity: what's the best the group could achieve by working together?
  2. Customer Focus: what will the current and emerging customer segments need in the future?
  3. Joint Vision: what would be the headlines describing what we have achieved after several years of work?
  4. Ideation and Critical Considerations: what could we do to meet future customer needs?
  5. Initiatives: vote as a group on the top ideas and develop them as business initiatives, including customer value propositions and measures of success.
  6. Next steps: develop an execution plan and start to deliver for each of the priority initiatives.

"What sets you up for success in your digital transformation is knowing what the right first thing to do is, and why," said Compass UOL's Chief Supply Chain Officer, Kimberley Hagerty. "Our unique approach is really making a difference for our customers."

Compass UOL recently appointed Hagerty, former Head of the Americas for Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics at AWS, to lead the program. Compass UOL CEO Alexis Rockenbach said at the time that the company seeks to create a competitive advantage for every customer.

In the future, other clients will be invited to join the program, dedicated to envisioning, creating, and designing their digital processes and operations, one customer at a time.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global digital transformation services company. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

SOURCE Compass UOL

Also from this source

Compass UOL Releases AI Cockpit Software Engineering Suite for Enterprise Use

Digital services company Compass UOL released its AI Cockpit software engineering suite to the enterprise public, to help them speed up the creation...

Compass UOL Partners with the Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference 2023

Compass UOL today announced it has partnered with the Extraordinary Women in Technology (EWiT) Global Conference 2023, the industry's learning,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.