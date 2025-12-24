A Well-Fed World, Youth Climate Save and PAN International Launch PHRESH: A Global Directory of Plant-Based Hunger Relief Organizations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Well-Fed World, in partnership with Youth Climate Save and the Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN International), has launched PHRESH (Plant-Based Hunger Relief & EcoSolutions Hub), a new global resource shining light on plant-based hunger relief organizations working to improve global food security and climate resilience.

The resource is now available at PhreshFood.org, directing to awellfedworld.org/plant-based-hunger-relief-org-recommendations.

The PHRESH Recommendations are a curated directory of fully plant-based hunger relief programs around the world. The list includes community kitchens, school meal programs, seed distribution initiatives, women-led microbusinesses in Africa, and climate-resilient farming projects that center plant-based foods as practical, scalable solutions.

PHRESH serves as a practical reference for funders, journalists, policymakers, and community leaders seeking examples of plant-based food-aid models. The directory also uplifts grassroots groups whose work is often overlooked in traditional hunger relief spaces.

"This resource highlights the groups already doing effective work... feeding communities today while building more resilient food systems for tomorrow," said Dawn Moncrief, founder and president of A Well-Fed World. "Plant-based hunger relief is not theoretical. It is happening now, in every region of the world. PHRESH and A Well-Fed World's Plants-4-Hunger, Fiscal Sponsorship, and Disaster Relief programs help people find and support these life-saving efforts."

ABOUT A WELL-FED WORLD (PLANTS-4-HUNGER):

A Well-Fed World is a plant-based hunger relief and climate advocacy organization strengthening global food security through research, advocacy, grants, and fiscal sponsorships in 100 countries.

ABOUT YOUTH CLIMATE SAVE:

Youth Climate Save is a global youth-led movement founded by Genesis Butler that addresses the climate crisis through plant-based solutions and intergenerational climate justice.

ABOUT PHYSICIANS ASSOCIATION FOR NUTRITION (PAN INTERNATIONAL):

PAN International is a global medical nonprofit organization promoting nutrition education and evidence-based, nutrient-dense diets for personal and planetary health.

