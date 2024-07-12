A Whimsical Festival at Pleasanton, Aug 2-11: DODOCACA Festival

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated DODOCACA Festival will be in Pleasanton, bringing a unique blend of art, entertainment, and cultural experiences to the Alameda County Fairgrounds from August 2-11, 2024. The festival has a variety of attractions that cater to all ages.

Event Details:

  • Dates: August 2-11, 2024
  • Location: Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA

This is the third DODOCACA Festival of the year, The first event was held at the Santa Clara County Fairground in San Jose from June 1-9, 2024, receiving rave reviews for its enchanting installations and engaging activities. The second took place at the Lakefest at Lake Merritt in Oakland on June 24, 2024, adding excitement to Lakefest.

Highlights of the 2024 DODOCACA festival at Alameda, a larger venue spanning 5.5 acres of vast woodland lawns, all outdoors, include:

  • Giant Character Sculptures: larger-than-life sculptures such as a 59 ft wide octopus/four Brachiosaurus towering at 39.4 ft high
  • Interactive Maze: a 3,260 sq. ft. maze
  • Obstacle course: a 300 ft T-Rex and 160 ft cat tunnels
  • Pink Ball Pit: a 1453-square-foot ocean ball pit filled with 70,000 ocean balls.
  • Artists collaboratebring their visions to life, showcasing 'Superhero Baby' by YE YUAN and 'TITAN' by Tairan, while seeking like-minded local artists for further collaboration
  • Unicorn/dinosaur and caterpillar rides
  • Party Zone for birthdays and hangouts
  • Live Performances: live DJ / DODOCACA songs acts,immersive theater games and surprise character dances

Founder's Vision: "Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for families and all ages of fun loving."said Ye Yuan, Festival Co-Founder.

Founded by three new moms, DODOCACA aims to provide a supportive, female-friendly environment where creativity thrives. Co-Founders Wan Zoah, a theater producer, and Zhang Yixin, a filmmaker, envision DODOCACA expanding beyond a festival to encompass theater productions, picture books, animated movies, and more within the DODOCACA universe.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online at dodocaca.com  Kids under age 7 are free. 

Sponsorship Opportunities: The Dodocaca Festival offers a range of sponsorship opportunities for businesses looking to connect with a vibrant audience. packages include brand visibility, media coverage, and more. For more information please contact [email protected]

About:
DODOCACA Festival is a thrilling fusion of art, entertainment, and stimulating activities. Founded by a group of passionate parents with a creative vision from the theater/film industry, that transforms whimsical stories into multidimensional experiences. immersive display experience for all ages.

