A Wide Variety Of Adoptable Animals To Find New Loving Homes At North Shore Animal League America's 24th Annual Global Pet Adoptathon

Throughout the weekend, there will be plenty of fun filled family activities with food trucks, dj, arts and crafts, and photo booth. Mr. Met will also make a special appearance to entertain those waiting to adopt their new best friends.

Global Pet Adoptathon continues throughout the month of May with over 2,000 animal shelters and rescue groups across the country and around the world joining Animal League America for this premiere global pet adoption event, sponsored by Purina®, to help save the lives of homeless pets. For information on an adoption event in your area go to www.animalleague.org.

About North Shore Animal League America

Animal League America has saved more than 1,000,000 lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes.

About Pet Adoptathon®

Pet Adoptathon® is an initiative developed by North Shore Animal League America that, for more than two decades, has brought together the international animal shelter and rescue community to raise awareness of the plight of homeless pets worldwide and to find them loving and permanent homes. In 2017 Pet Adoptathon® included more than 2,000 participating animal shelters and rescue groups in 50 states (plus Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and internationally in Australia, Bolivia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Peru, Philippines. The result was more than 30,000 shelter pets being placed in loving, permanent homes.

