A Widespread Hydration Gap Is Hiding in Plain Sight for Millions of Americans

Liquid I.V., a leader in hydration science and the #1 powdered hydration brand in America, today released findings from the first-ever Liquid I.V.® Hydration Vitality Barometer Report™, a large-scale study of hydration attitudes, behaviors, and daily experiences across the United States. The research reveals a striking disconnect between what Americans believe about their hydration and how hydrated they actually feel – a phenomenon Liquid I.V. refers to as the Hydration Gap.

Universally, staying hydrated is widely valued. More than 95 percent of Americans say it is important, and the vast majority feel confident estimating how much water they drink. Yet the lived experience tells a different story. Only 44 percent say they feel mostly or completely hydrated on a typical day, and eight in ten report some level of "Hydration Regret".

"This research is powerful because it reflects real life, not ideal behavior," said Mike Keech, CEO of Liquid I.V. "People are not ignoring hydration. They value it. But modern life makes it difficult to practice consistently, and that gap has real implications for how people feel, function, and connect every day."

What the Liquid I.V.® Hydration Vitality Barometer Report Reveals

The data, which surveyed more than 5,000 adults across America, reveals a pattern repeated across geographies, generations, and lifestyles.

Most Americans believe they are managing hydration well. More than half say they think they are more hydrated than the average person. At the same time, 33 percent drink fewer than five glasses of water a day, and most only realize they need to hydrate after physical signs appear, including thirst, headaches, fatigue, or brain fog, which are potential signs* of dehydration.

Hydration gaps aren't caused by lack of knowledge but rather driven by demands of everyday life. People forget. They are busy. They are in transit and limit intake because access to a restroom may be unpredictable. Beyond being busy, nearly 50 percent of Americans do not regularly carry a water bottle, meaning hydration is often left to chance.

"This is not a motivation problem," Keech continued. "It is a systems problem. Hydration prioritization breaks down when it is not built into routines."

Even the Top Performing Cities Are Not Immune to Hydration Regret

To better understand how hydration is experienced across the country, Liquid I.V. introduced the Hydration Vitality Score, a standardized measure of hydration behaviors and self-reported feelings across the top 50 US cities.

Cities like Boston, which ranks highest nationally, show stronger hydration habits than average. Yet even in top performing markets, inconsistency persists. More than one third of residents in the highest ranked city still report frequently wishing they had hydrated better. At the other end of the spectrum, cities like Raleigh, Denver, and Las Vegas also struggle with consistency, despite high awareness. Across all markets, the pattern remains the same. Hydration is widely valued, but difficult to maintain.

"The findings reinforce that there is no single city or group doing this perfectly," said Keech. "Hydration is fragile everywhere, and that is exactly why it deserves serious attention."

Hydration Has Become a Daily Routine Issue

The research also highlights a shift in how Americans view hydration. Hydration is no longer prioritized for perceived fitness or appearance goals, yet instead, tied to how people get through the day and connect with others.

Energy is the leading reason people (mainly men1) try to stay hydrated, followed by supporting mental clarity and immune support. Most Americans say they feel more present and connected to others when hydrated, and hydration is increasingly reinforced by families, friends, and workplaces. Hydration today is about focus during long workdays, recovery after travel, maintaining clarity during high-pressure moments, and feeling like oneself in everyday interactions.

"This shift matters. When hydration is understood as a foundation for daily performance and connection with others, the standard needs to change," adds Keech.

From Research to Responsibility, Liquid I.V.'s Commitment to Closing the Hydration Gap

As the company commissioning and publishing this research, Liquid I.V. believes leadership carries responsibility and is committing to action alongside insight. By 2030, the brand plans to distribute more than 30 million hydration sticks through community partnerships, in-field sampling, and access initiatives designed to help close the Hydration Gap in real and practical ways.

This summer, Liquid I.V. has also created "Tear. Pour. Hydrate More." a 22-city tour of the most self-reported dehydrated cities in America2 to meet people where they need hydration most. The tour starts this month in New York City (Hydration Vitality Score of 60) with our fleet of Hydratrucks, custom-built Rivians featuring HOPE Hydration refillable water stations, and will feature our newest innovation, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free Ring Pop® Cherry.

"This commitment exists because the data demands it," said Brittany Shaw, VP of Integrated Marketing at Liquid I.V. "If hydration is foundational to energy, focus, and wellbeing, then expanding access is not optional. It's necessary."

Leading the Conversation on Hydration, Backed by Science

Built on our proprietary, science-backed LIV HYDRASCIENCE™ technology, Liquid I.V. has helped redefine hydration beyond water alone by translating hydration science into flavorful solutions designed for real life.

With the launch of the Liquid I.V.® Hydration Vitality Barometer Report, Liquid I.V. is advancing a broader understanding of hydration behaviors and demands, while setting a new benchmark for how hydration can be measured, discussed, and improved at a national level.

"Hydration has long been treated as a personal afterthought," said Keech. "This research makes it clear that it deserves collective attention. Liquid I.V. is committed to leading that conversation with science, transparency, and action."

About the Liquid I.V.® Hydration Vitality Barometer

The Liquid I.V.® Hydration Vitality Barometer is a nationwide quantitative study conducted March 3 through March 17, 2026, among 5,060 U.S. adults, with at least 100 respondents in each of the top 50 U.S. media markets. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points at the ninety five percent confidence level. The study explores hydration beliefs, behaviors, motivations, and barriers, and introduces the Hydration Vitality Score as a standardized measure of perceived hydration.

See here for the full Liquid I.V.® Hydration Vitality Barometer Report.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is America's #1 powdered hydration brand, based in Los Angeles, CA and part of Unilever since 2020. Rooted in science, driven by culture, and grounded with impact, Liquid I.V. delivers hydration solutions that go beyond water alone helping to elevate the vitality of the people and the planet.

Powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCE™, our science-backed formula designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to transform ordinary water into extraordinary hydration. Every great tasting formula contains 3x more electrolytes than the leading sports drink, plus 5 essential vitamins and is vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Our collection of products includes: Hydration Multiplier®, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Hydration Multiplier® +Energy, and Hydration Multiplier® +Immune Support.

Impact is core to who we are. More than 1% of our revenue goes directly to programs that expand access to clean water worldwide, reinforcing our commitment to a healthier planet for all.

For more information, visit liquid-iv.com or follow @liquidiv on social media.

Media Contact: [email protected]

138% of men cite energy as their primary motivation for hydrating (vs. 26% of women)

2According to the findings of the Liquid I.V.® Hydration Vitality Barometer Report

*These are possible signs of mild to moderate dehydration. If you have any underlying health concerns or if these signs persist, please consult a healthcare professional.

SOURCE Liquid I.V.