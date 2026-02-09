Liquid I.V.® Tackles Day After the Big Game by Declaring Monday National Rehydration Day

"Hydration Regret" is real, and Liquid I.V. is your answer. The brand's recent study shows more than 8 in 10 Americans wish they hydrated better, and one-third admit they feel the crash when they don't.1 Enter: National Rehydration Day, a day to remind yourself that prioritizing hydration recovery isn't just for the MVPs on the field - it's for anyone looking to bounce back stronger.

"At Liquid I.V., we believe hydration is more than just a quick fix. It's the foundation of everything you do," said Stacey Andrade-Wells, Chief Marketing Officer at Liquid I.V. "Following the debut of our first-ever Big Game film, we're seizing the 'day-after' conversation with National Rehydration Day, a movement to make hydration instinctive. It's about empowering people to recharge in order to perform at their peak when back to their routine."

Your Body's SOS: Do You Know the Signs of Dehydration?

Is yellow pee begging you to Take a Look [at Me Now]? Research from Liquid I.V. reveals that over 59% of Americans always look at their pee before flushing, and nearly half use their pee color as a cue to hydrate. Dehydration can sneak up on us all, yet the signs are easier to spot than most people realize, including fatigue, brain fog, thirst, and more.

If you've ever had that "off" feeling after a late night or intense day, odds are your body is asking for hydration in real time. The good news? Liquid I.V.'s science-backed solution delivers the hydration your body needs, faster and more effectively than water alone.

Take Hydration into Your Own Hands: Exclusive Perks for National Rehydration Day

Knowing the signs of dehydration is just the start. That's why Liquid I.V. is celebrating National Rehydration Day by making hydration more accessible than ever, from doorstep and in-office deliveries to on-the-go sampling and special offers. Here's how you can join the movement and boost your hydration:

Hydration Delivered with DoorDash: Liquid I.V. is teaming up with DoorDash in key markets to offer free samples of our most-loved Hydration Multiplier ® Sugar-Free flavors — Green Grape, White Peach, and Lemon Lime — straight to your doorstep. Select orders from participating DashMart locations will include the hydration boost all week long. 2





Hydratrucks Hit the Road: Liquid I.V.'s Hydration Nation crew is rolling into San Francisco and Boston with our custom-built, electric Hydratrucks. Featuring HOPE Hydration refillable water systems, the trucks are bringing free product samples to workplaces, community hubs, and hydration fans everywhere for instant hydration.





Celebrate From Anywhere: Not in a Hydration Nation city? No problem. Enjoy 25% off your next purchase at Liquid-IV.com through the end of the day, Feb. 9, and snag an exclusive gift with purchase from Feb. 9–23 to keep the hydration going all month long.

Join the Revolution: #NationalRehydrationDay

Hydration doesn't just happen - you make it happen. Whether you're sipping on Liquid I.V. to recharge after cheering on your team or gearing up to bounce back and crush your next goal, National Rehydration Day is your reminder that good things happen when properly hydrated.

On Feb. 9, join the conversation by sharing your rehydration journey with #NationalRehydrationDay on TikTok and Instagram. For hydration tips, product details, and more, visit Liquid-IV.com and follow us at @liquidiv. Because when you're hydrated, the game isn't over, it's just beginning.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact [email protected] .

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V.® is America's #1 powdered hydration brand, based in Los Angeles, CA and acquired by Unilever in 2020. Rooted in science, driven by culture, and grounded in impact, Liquid I.V. delivers hydration solutions that go beyond water alone, helping to elevate the vitality of the people and the planet.

Powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCE™, our science-backed formula designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration. Every great-tasting flavor contains 3x more electrolytes than the leading sports drink, plus 5 essential nutrients and vitamins, and is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO.

From world-class sporting events and music festivals to everyday moments, Liquid I.V. helps make hydration easy and enjoyable with 30+ flavors. Our collection of products includes Hydration Multiplier®, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Hydration Multiplier® +Energy, and Hydration Multiplier® +Immune Support. Available online and in more than 112,000 retail locations across the United States.

Impact is core to who we are. We dedicate more than 1% of our revenue to programs that expand access to clean water worldwide, underscoring our commitment to creating a healthier planet for all. To date, we have donated 81 million servings globally and continue working toward an ambitious goal of 150 million servings in the coming years.

For more information, visit liquid-iv.com or follow @liquidiv on social media.

1. The quantitative survey was fielded January 3–January 11, 2026, among a national sample of 1,004 U.S. adults

2. Offer valid for one (1) 3-ct sample pack of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free from participating locations of DashMart, while supplies last. Offer valid through 02/26/26. No minimum order subtotal required. Offer will be automatically applied to eligible orders at checkout. Limit one sample per order. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

