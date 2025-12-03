Liquid I.V.® Makes Big Game Debut, Redefining Wellness on the World's Biggest Stage

Don't Even Think about Taking a Bathroom Break When America's #1 Powdered Hydration Brand Flips the Script on Hydration – It Will Be Must-See Television.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dehydration hides in plain sight, and by the time you feel it, it's already slowing you down. While other brands chase trends and toss around empty claims, Liquid I.V.® has been busy rewriting the rules. Now, the brand is ready to step onto football's biggest field to make one thing clear: real hydration isn't a gimmick, it's a game-changer.

Liquid I.V.

This February, the #1 powdered hydration brand in America is making its prime-time debut with a first-half Big Game commercial. This isn't just a first for Liquid I.V., it's a wake-up call for everyone, from the players and coaches on the field to the fans cheering in the stands or from the comfort of their home. Hydration is stepping onto the field to deliver the game-winning play for Liquid I.V.

"We're here to flip the script on what wellness looks like in culture," said Stacey Andrade-Wells, Chief Marketing Officer at Liquid I.V.. "On the biggest stage in American sports, we're showing up to remind the world that hydration isn't optional. It's essential."

This isn't a one-off stunt, it's the next move in a winning strategy. In 2024, Liquid I.V. rewrote the rules of hydration by introducing a refreshed look, tone and feel. Then, the brand launched earlier this year its boldest product platform ever with Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free. Additionally, Liquid I.V. has become synonymous with today's biggest cultural moments from Lollapalooza to FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. Liquid I.V. has proven that it doesn't follow the same playbook as most other brands, it creates its own that continually raises the bar.

With creative powerhouse Anomaly leading the charge, NVE Experience Agency crafting immersive moments, Tinuiti driving media strategy, and Weber Shandwick amplifying the story, Liquid I.V. is bringing together a team of creative advisors to ensure hydration gets the airtime it deserves.

"This is what happens when you combine disruptive creativity with a mission to hydrate America," added Andrade-Wells. "We're not just showing up, we're taking over because your dehydration has been talking, we're just bold enough to answer and fearless in pushing the boundaries."

Follow the journey to the Big Game across TikTok and Instagram (@liquidiv).

About Liquid I.V. ®

Liquid I.V. is a functional hydration company based in Los Angeles, CA and acquired by Unilever in 2020. Liquid I.V. is the #1 powdered hydration brand in America, delivering superior hydration than water alone through great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes. Liquid I.V.'s formula is powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCE™, designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration.

Liquid I.V. believes a healthier world for all begins with equitable access to clean and abundant water. To-date, Liquid I.V. has donated over 77 million servings to people around the globe and has committed to donating a total of 150 million servings. Over 1% of the company's revenue goes directly to its impact program.

Liquid I.V. is available online and in-store at over 112,000 retailer doors across the United States. Their product offerings include Hydration Multiplier®, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Hydration Multiplier®+Energy, Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free, and Hydration Multiplier® +Immune Support.

To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

