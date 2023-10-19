A WIN FOR A COMMUNITY'S FUTURE: AN OUTDOOR CLASSROOM CONTEST BRINGS THE BENEFITS OF NATURE TO A DESERVING SCHOOL

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds and contest-winner, Leon Valley Elementary School, unveil their collaborative community project.

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is dedicated to creating healthier, more equitable communities with its innovative natural playgrounds and parks. With decades of research and projects to prove the power of nature to transform communities, they launched a contest encouraging schools and childcare centers to apply to win an 'OutClass™' outdoor classroom.

The winner of this contest, Leon Valley Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas, will proudly unveil their new outdoor classroom on October 26, 2023.

A leader in the development of outdoor learning environments, Bienenstock Natural Playground's mandate is to improve the experiences of kids in playgrounds and to design and install equitable, low-barrier, and accessible playscapes. This contest was an extension of their demonstrated commitment to their mandate.

Collaborating with the school principal, and other key partners in the Leon Valley School community, the outdoor classroom promises to enhance the learning and development of children for years to come.

Leon Valley won the contest in a random draw consisting of other equity-deserving organizations. When the school's STEM teacher learned of the contest, she applied immediately. Moreover, the school community is 85% Hispanic, representing a traditionally underserved population.

"Winning this contest is a much-needed boost for our school community," says Jessica Ruiz, Principal of Leon Valley Elementary School. "Partnering with Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds to create something that truly addresses our community's needs has energized and inspired all of us. We're excited to see the improved learning outcomes and health benefits for our students and their families."

Working closely with the school administration, the STEM Lab teacher and Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds chose an area with an existing tree canopy for the outdoor 'classroom'. The space is designed to face away from the school building, helping children to fully immerse themselves in the sensory-rich space. Students, staff, and members of the Bienenstock team will plant trees at the October 26th event, adding to the existing canopy.

"For me, this outdoor classroom project is a labor of love, offering an incredible opportunity for our community and its kids who might not have had this chance otherwise," says Jenna Hudon, STEM Lab teacher, Leon Valley Elementary School. "My goal is to ensure that every child has abundant access to it."

Carefully crafted and incorporating authentic materials found in nature, the sensory-rich design will provide children an opportunity to transform the way they learn and play.

"We are excited to create authentic, natural gathering and learning spaces within this deserving community," says John El-Rehab, CEO, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds. "This project will serve as a space for Leon Valley students to learn, play, and thrive. By connecting children to nature, we're helping them to tap into their own potential and encouraging them to become part of the solution to reversing climate change."

Bienenstock hopes that the unveiling of the Leon Valley Elementary School project will encourage other schools and childcare centers to apply for the contest which launches again on October 26th. By empowering communities to be part of the solution for positive, inclusive change, this contest is set to nurture future generations that value and thrive in nature.

About Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds was founded on the principle that children and communities thrive when they play together in rich, natural, beautiful spaces that reflect their cultural and natural heritage. Now with over 3000 projects in 5 countries and offices in Canada and the US, Bienenstock is recognized as the leader in authentic, sensory-rich, living playspaces for children. BNP has received numerous awards and accolades for their innovative parks and playgrounds, and their deep understanding of child development, universal accessibility, risky play, and environmental sustainability. Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds Inc. now serves communities through several brands; NaturesInstruments.com (components), OutdoorClassrooms.com (OutClass), OutdoorBlackboards.com, and BienenstockPlaygrounds.com .

About Northside Independent School District

Established in 1949 by the consolidation of 12 rural school districts, Northside today is 355 square miles of urban landscape, suburban communities, and rural Texas hill country. As South Texas' largest school system, Northside is the "Destination District" for thousands of families wanting a high-quality school system.

SOURCE Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds