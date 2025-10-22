A Win for Tennessee Tourism with World's Top-Rated Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compared to hotels worldwide, one new Smoky Mountain resort is setting the bar especially high. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort was just named New Hotel of the Year by Hilton's Embassy Suites brand— a standout achievement during the hospitality giant's busiest year of expansion in its 100+ year history.

Today, the Gatlinburg resort ranks fifth in guest satisfaction scores among all Hilton hotels worldwide.

And yet there's a bigger win in this success story for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort — it's the realization of a long-held vision to elevate the Smokies, a top tourism destination in Tennessee.

"For our locally-developed property to top Hilton's new all-suites hotels list, sends a strong message: We're setting a new standard for the Smokies," Hospitality Solutions President and CEO Logan Coykendall shared. "We want to be the Great Smoky Mountains National Park resort, because it's one thing to see the park, but it's another to be in the park."

The resort's local developer, Hospitality Solutions, also recently received the All-Suites Developer of the YearAward by Hilton America for 2024. It's a major milestone for the company, whose roots run deep in the Smokies.

Coykendall, a Gatlinburg native who began his career at a local inn's front desk, sparked a tourism renaissance in his hometown. Decades ago, he and a team of local investors, architects, and builders — also inspired by the region's beauty and potential — set out to redefine the lodging experience in the Smokies, culminating in their award-winning flagship resort that opened in March 2024.

"The Smoky Mountains are home, and the exceptional resort they've created is their way of opening their front doors to guests from all over the world," Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner shared. "Logan has always wanted to help his community grow and stand out, so he went beyond any standard Embassy Suites and developed a groundbreaking resort."

The resort's Guide Room, an exclusive and personalized concierge service, provides local experts who customize plans for guests and offer insider recommendations for exploring the most visited National Park. Coykendall said he and his wife discovered a similar concept while traveling and knew it would take his guests in the Smokies to new heights, literally.

"There's something to be said about loving the business that you're doing but then trying to create something spectacular to help the whole community thrive," he explained. "This new Embassy Suites is one-of-a-kind."

Guests will enjoy 164 spacious suites surrounded by lush landscaping dotted with fire pits — three indoor and outdoor pool areas, featuring zero entry splash elements, a winding waterslide, lazy river and creekside pool-size hot tub. The Embassy Suites' signature complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception are included, while guests will find outstanding offerings at three on-site eateries.

"We think travelers around the globe will want to know that fellow guests find this resort among the very best, and so does the Hilton brand," Shelbie Lock, Hilton Senior Manager Development Southeast Region, explained during an awards celebration. "This is a unique Hilton property — a true mountain oasis."

