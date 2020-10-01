A Win for Underserved Voices in Shamim Sarif's New "Badass, Action-Packed, Feminist Page-Turner"

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6th, HarperCollins Children's Books will publish award-winning author, screenwriter, and director Shamim Sarif's multi-ethnic, all-female, international spy thriller, THE SHADOW MISSION, which Kirkus calls, a "badass, action-packed, page-turner" and selected as one of their "Best Books to Read in October." It's the sequel to Sarif's THE ATHENA PROTOCOL, which features an elite organization of ethnically and sexually diverse female spies fighting for social justice. Recently shortlisted for the Canadian Children's Book Centre Award, Sarif is adapting her books into a major series for television alongside Village Roadshow and Gran Via, the creators of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

THE SHADOW MISSION Shamim Sarif

As Black Lives Matter opens the door to diverse perspectives—not only black and brown but also female and LGBTQ+— Shamim Sarif embraces all the hyphenates. A brown/feminist/ lesbian of South African/Indian/Muslim heritage, her books and films (The World Unseen; I Can't Think Straight; Despite the Falling Snow) have always been about inclusion, support, and creating non-stereotypical and authentic representation for underserved voices. Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD's Director of Entertainment Media, says, "Shamim Sarif is making huge waves in the YA thriller and screenwriting worlds… telling inclusive stories that empower young queer people and truly showcase the full diversity of our community."

In THE SHADOW MISSION, the Athena women spring into action when a girls' school in Mumbai is bombed and a shadowy far-right organization reveals itself. New York Times bestselling author Patrick Ness says, "Imagine if Mission: Impossible were run by young, brilliant, ultra-skilled female operatives… [It's] a ferocious, take-no-prisoners thriller that actually thrills." While author Natalie C. Anderson says, "Finally! The female version of James Bond we've been waiting for! It makes taking down the patriarchy fun." But THE SHADOW MISSION also fictionalizes a real-life problem—the need to educate teenage girls as a route out of arranged marriages, and the cultural challenges they often face when seeking that education.

Shamim Sarif is an award-winning novelist, screenwriter and director for film and TV. She is a member of BAFTA and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. She is also a long-time advocate for the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community. Her debut novel, The World Unseen, won a Betty Trask Award and the Pendleton May First Novel Award. Her three features as writer/director have won 47 international awards. She lives between the UK and Canada with her wife, Hanan, and their two sons. Visit her online at www.shamimsarif.com.

