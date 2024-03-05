Worth International Media Celebrates Travel Publishing Trailblazer with Feature on its CEO and President, Laurel Herman, in Honor of International Women's Day

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth International Media , a leading authority in the travel and meetings publishing industry, proudly announces the publication of an exclusive article highlighting the remarkable journey of its CEO and President, Laurel Herman. Titled "A Woman of Worth," the article commemorates the company's 50+ years of excellence in travel journalism and the visionary leadership that has propelled it to new heights.

Worth International Media has been at the forefront of travel publishing, captivating audiences with its insightful content, distinctive design, and unparalleled expertise in both leisure and meetings and incentives travel. Under the initial guidance of Hal Herman, Laurel's father, who entrusted her with the company in 2001, Worth International's brands have grown and remained relevant in an ever-evolving media landscape.

As a trailblazing female CEO in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Laurel Herman has defied stereotypes and showcased her resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to Worth International and its excellence and reputation in the industry. Her journey exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship and determination that defines Worth International as an innovative small business with a predominately women-operated team.

"We are thrilled to showcase Laurel's extraordinary achievements and celebrate her enduring legacy at Worth International," says Worth International's Chief Operating Officer, Victor Diaz-Herman. "Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping our brand's identity and ensuring its continued relevance in a rapidly evolving industry. As a company committed to fostering diversity and talent, Worth International takes pride in our predominantly female-operated staff, spanning various areas of expertise, and underscores our firm belief in providing equal opportunities for women to excel and lead in every aspect of our business."

In the spirit of International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, the feature article serves as a powerful tribute to the achievements and contributions of women in leadership roles, highlighting Laurel's career and her significant impact on Worth International and the travel publishing industry as a whole.

Readers will gain insight into Laurel's leadership philosophy, her strategies for navigating challenges, and her vision for the future of travel publishing. The feature article is now available online at worthit.com the Worth International Media website.

Worth International Media has been in the business of creating stylish, engaging and content-rich media solutions for the global travel and tourism industry for over 50 years. Worth's exclusive brands, Recommend, Prevue, and Undiscovered Florida, communicate with distinctive design and experiential editorial content. Additionally, Worth's Custom Publishing division has been elevating partner brands and strengthening communication between its clients and their consumers.

For more information about Worth International Media's brands and services, visit worthit.com or call (305) 828-0123.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Narciso

PHONE: (305) 828-0123, ext. 118

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Worth International Media