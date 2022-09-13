A Woman's Spirit Is a Shining Compass, Leading True North - Bordertown Publishing Releases Inspiring Collection of Stories: 'Dare to Be Fabulous'

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bordertown Publishing announced the release of "Dare to Be Fabulous," a collection of carefully curated stories and inspirational material intended as a literary North Star – helping readers find the motivation to seek a true path toward their goals and purpose. With a stellar array of famous and insightful contributors, along with powerful inspirational quotes, every "Dare to Be Fabulous" story ends with a writing and reflection prompt inviting readers to apply the lessons and material to their own lives.

Dare to be Fabulous book

"This book holds together the power women find when they are honest and courageous and truthful. Some of these stories moved me to tears, others made me believe in humanity again, many I could identify with. This book brought me tremendous joy, insight and brought me back to believe in the human spirit." –Julianna Margulies, multiple award-winning actor and author of "Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life"

What does it mean to be fabulous? In this enthralling collection of essays, women from all walks of life explore what it takes to find their own true north, sharing personal stories of successes, mishaps, and often-hilarious surprises along the way.

Featuring tenacious mountain climbers, reluctant city drivers, unlikely CIA spies, courageous journalists, and heart-driven animal activists, "Dare to be Fabulous" invites readers on an inspiring journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance.

Contributors include Gloria Steinem, Terri Lyne Carrington, Alison Levine, Wendy Tokuda, Jo-Anne McArthur, Doris "Granny D" Haddock, Alexandra Rushfield, Melissa Haynes, Jill Robinson, MBE, and many others, including one who chose to remain Alcoholic Anonymous.

From the Introduction: "Stories in this book were selected from nearly 50 stories previously featured on DaretobeFabulous.com, a website I've hosted and edited since 2010. I selected this collection based on the range of topics and themes they convey … I'm sincere when I say, 'You'll laugh! You'll cry!' when reading this collection. Mostly, you'll nod with understanding and hold a continual smile on your face. What's not to like about that?" –Johanna McCloy, Editor

"Dare to be Fabulous" and a companion "Dare to be Fabulous Journal Notebook" are available via Amazon and independent booksellers. Connect with other readers on Facebook and Goodreads. #DTBFBook

