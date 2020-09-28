A+ World Academy Announces Its 2021-2022 Semester-at-Sea Voyage Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ World Academy, the international boarding school operating onboard the tall ship S.S. Sorlandet, has announced its 2021-2022 voyage plan. Students will sail across the Atlantic, learning real-world skills in a non-traditional environment and engaging in the most culturally and historically relevant aspects of port cities across the world, all while following a rigorous academic program based on advanced placement (AP®) courses.

The 2021-2022 Voyage Plan includes*:

Kristiansand, Norway

Stavanger, Norway

St. Malo, France

Porto, Portugal

Cartagena, Spain

Corsica, France

Tangier, Morocco

Las Palmas, Spain

Mindelo, Cabo Verde

Georgetown , Guyana

, Bequia, St.Vincent & Grenadines

St. Martin , France

, San Juan, Puerto Rico

St. George, Bermuda

Horta, Azores

Dublin, Ireland

Kristiansand, Norway

*Sailing the world can be unpredictable; changes may occur due to weather or other circumstances that may result in changes to the itinerary.

Through excursions and field experiences, students will have their eyes and minds opened to things they've only ever imagined. Students will also receive recreational "shore leave" to explore each city with fellow students, providing a truly amazing way to discover people, places, cultures, and themselves while completing a year of high school. Skills like leadership, collaboration, time management, task prioritization, and critical thinking in an unfamiliar environment are an integral part of daily life, helping students to develop the skills necessary to become effective global leaders.

Safety is of utmost concern; routes are planned well in advance for optimal sailing conditions, academic interest, cultural diversity and safe exploration.

Contact the admissions team: https://www.aplusworldacademy.org/admission/admissions-team.

About A+ World Academy

The Norwegian Sorlandet, a 93-year-old Norwegian tall ship and the world's oldest operating fully-rigged tall ship, is home to the A+ World Academy boarding school. Students at the school get the opportunity to complete a year of high school or gap year sailing across the Atlantic for a unique blend of travel and experiential learning. In her 93-year history, the Sorlandet has cultivated a long tradition of educational endeavors. A+ World Academy is an accredited, AP Capstone-approved and gap year program for students.

Learn more at https://www.aplusworldacademy.org.

Contact

Dr. Kevin E. Kessler, Head of School

+1.407.766.6369

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE A+ World Academy

Related Links

https://www.aplusworldacademy.org

