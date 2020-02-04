A+ World Academy Announces Private Meeting Dates to Learn More About Unique Gap Year Program for High School Students

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ World Academy, an international boarding school located aboard the tall ship Sorlandet, has just announced several upcoming dates for parents to schedule private meetings to learn more about this unique educational experience for high school students. Students learn to sail and take advanced placement level courses while at sea. Each port provides students an opportunity to learn cultural and historical relevant aspects of the city through excursions and field experiences.

A+ World Academy

A+ World Academy students are pushed to their limits intellectually, socially, physically, and culturally while learning to be proactive problem solvers and gaining practical experience and a global perspective. In addition to their coursework, students address real issues such as monitoring water consumption from a shared source, recycling's impact on the environment, and living in a socially conscious way to dramatically reduce pollution.

Students will also take part in ship "watches" as part of the mariner crew and will participate in scrubbing, cleaning, and sharing the duties on board. In her 90-year history, the Sorlandet has welcomed more than 10,000 students, providing them with a complete maritime education, teaching them to be navigators, engineers, and mariners.

Robert K., a parent of a previous A+ World Academy student said, "My daughter found her year aboard the SS Sorlandet very challenging and very rewarding. In addition to taking four academic classes, she was in a 10-person watch group responsible for assisting with navigation, ship maintenance, safety, and lookout. She developed teamwork, reliability, punctuality, and became more resilient, thoughtful and mature. Her Sorlandet family (classmates, teachers and crew) are her second family, and her year at sea has prepared her well for all her future endeavors. I recommend this program."

Students also have praise for the program. J. Rajan said, "At A+ World Academy, I found a new family in my friends, teachers, and crew. My 257 days aboard Sorlandet were some of the most amazing days of my life and taught me grit, resilience, and helped me discover what I'm truly capable of."

A+ World Academy will be visiting several cities in the United States to offer one-on-one meetings with prospective students so families are able to have their questions answered about the program and discuss the student's goals, aspirations, and character. The meetings, which are scheduled at the Four Seasons hotels in each city, are available in Seattle, Washington Feb. 13, San Diego, California Feb. 22, San Francisco, California Feb. 23, Denver, Colorado Feb. 29, and New York City on March 8.

In addition, A+ World Academy is hosting an Open Ship Event in New York City on March 15 and March 22, with private tours available on March 14-22, for families to tour the Sorlandet. Those interested in a private tour or scheduling a private one-on-one meeting should contact admissions@aplusworldacademy.org. More information can also be found at Aplusworldacademy.org.

About A+ World Academy

A+ World Academy is an international boarding school located aboard the 90-year-old Norwegian Tall Ship, Sorlandet. The Sorlandet is not only the first ship in the world to welcome women to co-ed maritime education, but she was also the first sail ship to offer advanced placement courses and the first Nordic training vessel to complete a circumnavigation in 2017. Sorlandet is a living legacy and a historic leader at the forefront of education. For more information, visit Aplusworldacademy.org.

