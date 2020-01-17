A+ World Academy Earns Middle States Accreditation

BERN, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ World Academy announced today that it has earned accreditation by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools, a worldwide leader in accreditation and continuous school improvement.

"Middle States accreditation serves as an independent validation of the good work we do, and the accreditation process focused our attention on strategic planning and continuous improvement practices," said Dr. Kevin E. Kessler, CEO & Head of School. "We are proud to have earned accreditation and look forward to continuing to work with our administrators, teachers, and parents to provide high-quality education for all students."

Accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards. The 12 Middle States Standards for Accreditation are: mission; governance and leadership; school improvement planning; finances; facilities; school organization and staff; health and safety; educational program; assessment and evidence of student learning; student services; student life and activities, and information resources.

The accreditation process begins with a self-study that is conducted by the school or school system and requires input from school leaders, teachers, parents and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Middle States member schools conducts an on-site peer review visit to observe school operations and interview various stakeholders.

The visiting team makes its recommendation to the Middle States Association Commissions, which votes on the accreditation.

"The Middle States accreditation process brings together school leaders, teachers, parents and students to develop a strategic plan for the future that is built upon continuous school improvement," said Lisa Marie McCauley, Ed.D., president of the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. "Middle States accredited schools benefit from the power of peer review and should be commended for their commitment to collaboration, growth and advancing student achievement."

About A+ World Academy

A+ World Academy is a fully-accredited international high school with a selection of Advanced Placement (AP®) courses and the option to graduate with the AP® Capstone Diploma. Students take only the courses necessary to graduate and typically have 2-4 classes per day. International teachers lead, guide, and support our students around the clock to prepare them for the most elite universities. We offer Junior and Senior level courses in Mathematics, Science, Language Arts, Social Sciences, and World Languages. In addition, we offer our signature Self, System, and Society course of self-reflective learning throughout the journey as well as a comprehensive maritime training program. For the AP® Capstone Diploma, we offer AP® Seminar and AP® Research and enough Service Learning Projects to count as 0.5 credits.

Students explore the world outside of the classroom in 15+ ports around the world. We balance our time between free-time ('Shore leave'), community service, and organized activities ('Field Studies') with cultural and academic objectives. Is there a more relevant place to study apartheid than in South Africa? Or to study the impact of volcanic hot-spots at the junction of three major tectonic plates in the Azores archipelago? Through an academic year traveling around the world, you will be able to see and experience what you learn in class and read in books. Each port will have a different emphasis. Our students become confident, independent world travelers with an understanding and appreciation for the social and cultural differences that make the world the best classroom.

About Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS)

Based in Philadelphia, the Middle States Association is the worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 125 years, Middle States has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement. With more than 2,500 accredited schools and school systems in 34 states and over 100 countries, MSA-CESS is proud of its continuing legacy and its ongoing innovations to meet the challenges of improving education in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.msa-cess.org.

