New habitat marks a historical moment for animal care and innovative habitat design

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in over 30 years, San Antonio Zoo is welcoming back gorillas with the newest, tallest, wildest, greatest gorilla habitat, Congo Falls .

Opening to the public on Saturday, Dec. 13, Congo Falls marks a significant milestone in San Antonio Zoo's 111-year history. The world-class habitat sets the stage for a transformative new era in habitat design, wildlife conservation, education, and animal care.

A World-First Look at Congo Falls: America’s New Landmark Gorilla Habitat Opens at San Antonio Zoo

At Congo Falls, guests will immerse themselves into a two-acre lush environment, featuring three distinct habitats (Lowland Basin, Indoor Rainforest and Gorilla Gorge), which will be home to seven Western Lowland gorillas. The habitats will blend lush natural landscapes, dynamic water features, enrichment areas and expansive viewing opportunities for both guests and gorillas, to foster a deeper connection between guests and these incredible animals.

A highlight of the habitat is The Mays Family Silverback Peak, the tallest gorilla tower in the world at more than 70 feet, offering gorillas unobstructed views of the city skyline. In addition, during construction of Congo Falls, an unexpected historical discovery was made; limestone was unearthed from the very quarry that supplied stone for the construction of The Alamo more than 300 years ago. This remarkable find deepens the connection between San Antonio Zoo and the city's rich heritage, blending the legacy of the past with a bold vision for the future of conservation.

The grand opening celebration of Congo Falls will continue into the night with a 15-minute drone show at 8:00 p.m. Hundreds of luminous drones will paint the sky in a dazzling tribute to gorillas, conservation, and a spirit of adventure. This experience is FREE for Zoo members and included with admission.

Experience a part of history at San Antonio Zoo's Congo Falls. Learn more at sazoo.org/congo-falls

"Congo Falls is more than an attraction, it's a testament of our commitment to secure a future for wildlife," said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "The world-class habitat will allow guests to connect with gorillas like never before, providing an experience that inspires awe, curiosity, and a deeper appreciation for these remarkable species. Congo Falls is labor of love and a historic moment not just for our zoo, but for conservation efforts across the globe."

Congo Falls represents San Antonio Zoo's deep commitment to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP) and SAFE: Saving Animals from Extinction® programs, global initiatives uniting accredited zoos in the shared goal of protecting wildlife and preserving biodiversity.

Through these programs, San Antonio Zoo collaborates with leading conservation partners including the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center (GRACE) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, and the AZA Gorilla SAFE program. Together, these organizations work to ensure genetically diverse, sustainable populations of gorillas, while advancing education, habitat protection, and animal care innovation.

In honor of Congo Falls and ongoing conservation efforts, San Antonio Zoo will also debut a new podcast, Edge of the Earth: Tales of Conservation, featuring host Dr. Danté Fenolio, Vice President of the Center for Conservation & Research at San Antonio Zoo, and his daughter, Sierra Fenolio.

The podcast will explore the science and stories behind wildlife conservation, connecting the zoo's local mission to global efforts to secure a future for wildlife. Episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and YouTube.

About San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo®, operating since 1914, is a nonprofit zoological facility committed to securing a future for wildlife. Through its passion and expertise in animal care, conservation, and education, the zoo's mission is to inspire its community to love, engage with, act for and protect animals and the places they live. The zoo welcomes more than a million visitors each year and is open year-round. San Antonio Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoological Association of America, the American Animal Hospital Association, and Humane Certified by American Humane. Learn more at www.sazoo.org

