A WORLD LEADER IN CONVERGED BROADBAND, VIDEO AND MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS, LIBERTY GLOBAL, SELECTS GEP SOFTWARE TO TRANSFORM ITS PROCUREMENT, AND DRIVE VALUE TO CUSTOMERS AND SHAREHOLDERS

CLARK, N.J., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Liberty Global, a leading converged broadband, video and mobile communications company, selected GEP SOFTWARE, the industry's premier procurement and supply chain software platform, following a competitive review.

Headquartered in Denver, London, and Amsterdam, Liberty Global delivers next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, supporting more than 86 million fixed and mobile connections. Its businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-02 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland, and UPC in Slovakia. Liberty Global will use GEP SOFTWARE to transform its entire source-to-contract process encompassing sourcing, spend analytics, savings tracking, category workbench, and contract and supplier management for all direct and indirect procurement.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE
GEP Software provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

