A World Leading Steelmaker Chooses Altibase over Oracle and Lowers Database-Related TCO by over 60%

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Altibase completed installation of its in-memory/hybrid database for a blast furnace of one of the world's biggest steel manufacturers. The company, headquartered in South Korea, is a multinational steel-making company and the world's fourth-largest steelmaker.

In late 2017, the company decided to upgrade its database that provided real-time monitoring and analysis of one of its blast furnaces. The company first considered Oracle for the job, but then rejected Oracle because its license and maintenance costs were too costly.

The company then turned to Altibase. With nearly 20 years' experience serving more than 600 enterprise clients, including those in the Fortune Global 500, Altibase offered performance and reliability comparable to Oracle at a fraction of the cost.

In choosing Altibase, the company considered these five factors:

1. Performance. It required a database that could handle over 100,000 transactions per second with response rates measured in microseconds. Altibase's in-memory capabilities met this standard with ease.

2. Hybrid Technology. With Altibase's all-in-one hybrid technology, the company's data could be stored and manipulated in main memory alone, on physical disk alone, or on a combination of both. As Altibase is a hybrid database, the company did not need to purchase a disk-resident database separately to store and manipulate historical and less frequently used (cold) data.

3. Reliability. Altibase's built-in replication features provided the company with peace of mind even in the unexpected failure of its master server.

4. Speed of Installation. Altibase's installation took only three months: two months for application development and one month for performance tuning. Most of its applications are built on relational databases. It eliminated the need for the company to make any radical architectural changes to existing applications. And, the company's existing DBAs found that Altibase is easy to learn and adopt.

5. Cost. By adopting Altibase, the company lowered database-related TCO by over 60%.

Altibase chairman, Paul Nahm, says, "With the company's successful adoption, Altibase has again demonstrated that you can have an enterprise grade database that provides reliable, comprehensive solutions for mission critical applications at a much lower TCO. And now that we went open source in February, Altibase lowers TCO even more."

Learn more about Altibase at https://youtu.be/pooexk0glK8, and download its open source database at http://altibase.com.

