"A World Worth Imagining; Jacque Fresco - The Man with the Plan" Now Available to Public, Following Moving Debut at Lucasfilm's Premier Theater

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A World Worth Imagining; Jacque Fresco - The Man with the Plan was released on 11/11/19 to an awe inspired crowd at LucasFilm's Premier Theater in San Francisco. The documentary, which was picked up for distribution by Films for Action, is about the life's work of late, legendary visionary Jacque Fresco, founder of The Venus Project, and features the inspirational last interview of his life at age 101. S.O.U.L. jointly produced the film with Roxanne Meadows (co-founder of The Venus Project) to raise awareness of their elaborate concepts and plans to alter humanity's self-destructive course, offering us a well conceived system beyond capitalism, and beyond all forms of money, in which our collective values nurture our survival and inform us how to thrive as one human family.

Enjoy the two minute trailer for "A World Worth Imagining; Jacque Fresco: The Man with the Plan", our upcoming documentary based on the last interview of Jacque's life at age 101. As powerful as it is urgent, this documentary will grab your heart and show you what is possible for our human family when we heed our biological imperative to survive and engage our brilliant minds to serve the purpose of our mutual thriving. A World Worth Imagining; Jacque Fresco - The Man with the Plan is a new documentary about the life’s work of late, legendary visionary Jacque Fresco, founder of The Venus Project, and features the inspirational last interview of his life at age 101. The film, co-produced by Roxanne Meadows (co-founder of TVP), is also a fundraising vehicle for them and brings awareness to their elaborate concepts and plans to alter humanity’s self-destructive course into a higher value system that serves us all.

The film, available at souldocumentary.love/thevenusproject, is also a fundraising vehicle for The Venus Project's new 501(c)(3) organization, with a portion of each rental going to them. S.O.U.L.'s co-founder Evan Hirsch has also pledged a $50,000 matching grant to boost the effort through December 15, 2019. One near term goal of The Venus Project is the planning and construction of their Center for Resource Management, intended to showcase their comprehensive plans for a complete redesign of human civilization, acknowledging, at last, our role as responsible stewards of the Earth. The centerpiece of this blueprint for a sustainable future is Jacque's concept of a Resource-Based Economy, a system in which the planet's resources are inventoried and distributed humanely and equitably to elevate all of humanity to a high standard of living, while employing technology to handle physical labor and resource management.

Philanthropist Evan Hirsch and producer Kip Baldwin founded the non-profit S.O.U.L. Documentary because they both felt there was far too much time and resources devoted to promoting the problems that humans are creating for ourselves with the ages-old story of institutionalized fear, rather than solutions to help us thrive. To achieve their goal of sharing solutions they have discovered, S.O.U.L. has created wide ranging content, including six weekly internet shows, short films, and original music from S.O.U.L.'s band S.O.U.L. Twin Messiah for their soundtracks and beyond. Ultimately, their goal is to unite the self-proclaimed "change-makers" of the world to contribute their attention, energy, and resources toward collaborating on the common goal of bringing the vision for humanity proposed by The Venus Project to life.

