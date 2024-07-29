A YEAR IN THE BAKING: JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT AND BAKERY DEBUTS NEW FLAVOR - RASPBERRY SUPREME CHEESECAKE - FOR NATIONAL CHEESECAKE DAY

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with tradition, Junior's Restaurant, renowned for the world's most fabulous cheesecake, will unveil a new flavor for National Cheesecake Day on July 30, 2024: the Raspberry Supreme Cheesecake.

The Raspberry Supreme Cheesecake, available as 6" cakes and by the slice, is a delectable blend of Junior's creamy raspberry cheesecake and moist yellow cake layers. It is topped with a rich raspberry jam and white chocolate mousse.

A slice of our new flavor: Raspberry Supreme Cheesecake.

On National Cheesecake Day, with the purchase of a breakfast, lunch or dinner entree, patrons can enjoy $5 off all slices of any of Junior's two dozen flavor options, including the new Raspberry Supreme Cheesecake. The discount is available at these Junior's locations:

The landmark Junior's in Brooklyn at the corner of Flatbush Ave. EXT and DeKalb Ave.

at the corner of Flatbush Ave. EXT and DeKalb Ave. The two Times Square restaurants on 45th and Broadway and on 49th and Broadway.

The Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Connecticut .

in . The newest restaurant at the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas . (*available by the slice)

"We've spent a year perfecting our newest creation, because perfection takes time," said Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior's Restaurant. "National Cheesecake Day is the perfect day for us to share it with the world!"

Perfect for sharing—or for not sharing at all—the new Raspberry Supreme Cheesecake and all other flavors are available as small, medium, or large cakes in the Junior's bakery with a $5 discount on National Cheesecake Day. From Sunday, July 28th, 2024 to Wednesday, July 31st all mail order cheesecakes will be $10 off and, as always, can be shipped nationwide.

Pictures of the cake can be found HERE .

ALSO AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE: JuniorsCheesecake.com

About Junior's

Since the 1950s, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery's menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com. Instagram: @3JuniorsCheesecake, Facebook: @JuniorsCheesecake

